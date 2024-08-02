North America To Dominate The Machine-To-Machine Healthcare Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) In recent years, hospitals and systems around the globe have shifted their business models to cater to the rapidly aging population and combat the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. This, along with the growing need to remotely monitor patients on a real-time basis, drives the demand for machine-to-machine healthcare technology. The widespread adoption of wireless in our lives has further accelerated the acceptance of remote devices in healthcare. In addition to reducing costs, cloud-connected wireless sensing solutions are improving the quality of healthcare services as well as supporting innovations for aging in place, self-management of chronic conditions, and general wellness.

Segmentation Insights

The machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market can be segmented by technology and application.

On the basis of technology, the machine-to-machine healthcare market can be segmented into wired and wireless. Among the two, wireless technology is projected to hold the largest market share. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into remote health monitoring, clinical monitoring, fitness and wellness, and others. The remote health monitoring segment is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global thermal ceramics market has been segmented into four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the region's high healthcare expenditure. Europe is one of the promising regions in the machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market, owing to the region's acceptance and uptake of new technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high-value growth, backed by the world's largest population and the need to provide proper healthcare facilities. The LAMEA region is likely to grow at a significant rate in the machine-to-machine (M2M) healthcare market, owing to the growing awareness regarding healthcare in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global healthcare M2M market include Sierra Wireless, Inc., DeutscheTelekom, Athena Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, StanleyHealthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., AT&T Inc., and Gemalto NV.

The fragmented nature of the current market space translates to more opportunities before consolidation. IT vendors, system integrators, and application developers can provide multileveled service, starting with application development on top of the machine data layer or the Cloud API and provide an application development platform with API management, or provide a Cloud platform to deliver final applications.

March 2018, Allscripts launched the industry's first machine learning electronic health record (EHR), AvenelTM, at the annual HIMSS conference.

Machine-to-Machine Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Technology



Wired

Wireless



By Application



Remote Health Monitoring

Clinical Monitoring

Fitness and Wellness

Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South AfricaRest of LAMEA









