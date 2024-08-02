Protests Held In Kashmir Against Killings Of Haniyeh, Parachinar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The martyrdom anniversary of Imam Zain

Thousands of mourners joined Majalis and processions in Srinagar and other districts to pay tributes to the martyred Imam.

However, participants, mainly youth, assembled and raised slogans against the killing of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh and Shia killings in Pakistan at all major places where processions were taken out.

KO photo by Abid Bhat

The largest public gathering on the occasion was held at Shalimar in the city outskirts where thousands of black-clad mourners marched beating their chests and reciting soul-stirring elegies for the martyrs of

Karbala.

The procession commenced from Chandpora and passed through Arabal and later culminated at Imambargah Gulshan Ali, Shalimar late in the night. Aga Syed Hassan al Musavi delivered a sermon at the start of the majlis.

Other two major processions were carried out at Mirgund and Chenabal. Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari delivered a sermon before commencement of procession at Mirgund.

At Shalimar and Mirgund people protested killings in Lebanon, Iran and Parachinar while at Chenabal some people raised Indian national flags and raised anti Pakistan slogans to protest Shia killings in Parachinar province in the country's lawless Norh

West.

Molvi Imran Ansari led a procession in Chenabal. In a first, people raised the Indian tricolor in the mourning procession along with Alam sharif.

The participants chanted pro India and anti-Pakistan slogans and called for an end to Shia killings in Pakistan.



A daylong mourning ceremony was also held at Doonipora, Zadibal. Later, a procession was taken out from Doonipora to Zadibal in which thousands of mourners participated.

Reports of similar processions and gatherings were reported from Budgam, Baramulla and Kulgam.