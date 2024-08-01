Techmediabreaks Finovate Announces IBN's Networknewswire As Official Newswire For Finovatefall 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Finovate, a research and events company focused on innovation in and technology, has again selected NetworkNewsWire

(“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by

IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), to serve as the official newswire of the

FinovateFall

Conference. According to the announcement, FinovateFall will be an in-person event and is slated for Sept. 9–11, 2024, in New York City. The three-day event is committed to delivering world-class education to more than 2,000 attendees representing a range of sectors, including financial institutions, investors, innovators and fintech companies. Conference topics will include the state of fintech and the rapidly evolving financial landscape, innovative business models and potential solutions to persistent industry challenges. NNW combines wire-grade dissemination, article syndication and multibrand social media distribution to expand interest and recognition of the event and raise visibility among investors, journalists, influencers, consumers and the general public.“IBN and NetworkNewsWire are market leaders in the strategic communications space,” said Finovate vice president Greg Palmer in the press release.“Throughout our partnership, they have proved pivotal in driving wider recognition for our speakers, presenting companies, and events. We are pleased to re-engage them for our September event in New York City and look forward to carrying our collaboration forward well into the future. Their state-of-the-art social media strategies and extensive outreach capabilities have amplified our coverage among a targeted base of online readers across the financial ecosystem.”

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

