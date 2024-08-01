Discount On Traffic Fines To End This Month: Moi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Interior (MoI) has reminded the public to avail the grace period announced by the General Directorate of Traffic to pay fines.

“Qatari citizens, residents, visitors and citizens of Gulf Co-operation Council countries are eligible for a 50% discount on traffic violation fines,” MoI said in a X post yesterday.

The grace period that started on June 1, 2024, will expire on August 31, 2024. The discount applies to violations recorded within a period not exceeding three years.

In June, MoI announced that traffic law violators can't leave Qatar through any borders from September 1 without paying fines and dues. The vehicles with pending fines and dues will not be allowed to cross land, air and sea borders. The fines and dues can be paid through the Metrash2 app, MoI website, traffic offices or unified service centres. These were announced as part of a set of new traffic rules and procedures by the General Director of Traffic.

According to the new rules, a permit must be obtained from the General Directorate of Traffic for mechanical vehicles to exit Qatar as per the prescribed form and the following conditions: The vehicle must not have any outstanding traffic violations; the final destination (point of arrival) for the mechanical vehicle must be specified; the applicant for the permit must be the owner of the vehicle or present proof of the owner's consent for the vehicle to exit the country.

