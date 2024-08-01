Kashmir Records 60.67% Rain Deficit

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a rainfall deficit of 44 percent since June 01 to July 31 this year.

According to the data shared by the local Meteorological department (MeT), there has been a deficit of 60.67 per cent rainfall in Kashmir division while Jammu division has recorded a deficit of 34.83 per cent from June 01 to August 01, 2024 morning.

The highest deficit rainfall has been recorded in Shopian with 85 per cent followed by Poonch with 82 per cent.

The data reveals that ten stations out of 20 stations have recorded a large deficient rainfall during the period. The stations include Srinagar, Shopian, Poonch, Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar, Doda, Anantnag, Budgam and Bandipora.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a deficient rainfall of 69 percent while Anantnag, Budgam and Bandipora recorded a deficit precipitation of 60 percent, 71 percent and 73 percent respectively.

Against the normal precipitation of 120.5 mm, Srinagar has received just 37.7 mm rainfall during the period. The data further reveals that Kupwara, Kulgam, Kishtwar and Doda have recorded a deficit rainfall of 65 percent, 75 percent, 72 percent and 62 percent respectively.

Seven stations as per the data including Baramulla, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Reasi and Ramban have recorded a deficit rainfall upto 59 per cent during the period, thus have been categorized in the list of stations where deficit rainfall has been recorded during the period.

Udhampur, Samba and Rajouri stations have, however, recorded normal precipitation in the last two months, the data reveals, adding that overall there has been a deficit rainfall of 44 per cent from June 01 to July 31.