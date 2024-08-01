Marcopolo’S Stellar Second Quarter: A Journey Of Growth And Resilience

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marcopolo, a prominent Brazilian bus body manufacturer, reported remarkable results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24).



This period marked significant growth across several key metrics. The company's strategic advancements and operational efficiency underpinned these results.



In 2Q24, Marcopolo achieved a net of R$ 250.9 million ($43.8 million). This showcased a substantial 78.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year.



This impressive growth highlights the company's successful efforts in enhancing operational efficiency and expanding production capacity.



The company's net revenue soared to R$ 1.9 billion ($331.6 million). This reflected a 43.4% increase from the previous year.







The revenue breakdown reveals significant contributions from both domestic and international markets:







Domestic market: R$ 1.2 billion ($209.4 million)

International operations: R$ 495.9 million ($86.5 million)



EBITDA and Margin GrowthMarcopolo's adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 382.3 million ($66.7 million). This represented an astounding 142% growth compared to 2Q23. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 19.5%, an increase of 8 percentage points.This remarkable performance stems from greater operational leverage due to increased production and sales volumes. Additionally, more effective control of operational costs contributed.Enhanced Gross Profit and MarginThe company recorded a gross profit of R$ 509.9 million ($88.99 million). This resulted in a gross margin of 26.1%.The improvement of 5.8 percentage points in gross margin was achieved through the optimization of production lines. Moreover, the reduction of waste played a crucial role.Financial Performance ChallengesDespite the positive operational results, Marcopolo faced challenges in its financial performance.The net financial result for 2Q24 was negative R$ 23.9 million ($4.2 million). This contrasted with a positive result of R$ 57.0 million in 2Q23. This negative shift is mainly attributed to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the US Dollar. This devaluation negatively impacted the company's dollar-denominated order book.Strategic Investments and Future OutlookMarcopolo remains optimistic about the second half of 2024. The company emphasizes the continued importance of investments in innovation and production capacity.These strategic investments are expected to further strengthen Marcopolo's market position.Context and BackgroundMarcopolo's robust 2Q24 results follow a positive trend observed since the beginning of the year.In the first quarter of 2024, the company had already recorded a net profit of R$ 316.9 million ($55.3 million). This represented a 34.1% increase compared to the same period in 2023.The company has maintained a strong market share in the Brazilian bus market. It ended the first quarter of 2024 with a 51.9% share of national production.The road segment has been a particular highlight for Marcopolo. The company has a promising order book scheduled for 2024.Marcopolo's resilience in the face of market challenges was also evident in the first quarter. The company managed to maintain positive results even with a drop in sales.This was thanks to the commercialization of higher value-added buses.ConclusionMarcopolo's second quarter 2024 results demonstrate a continuation and intensification of the positive performance observed at the beginning of the year.The company's strategic focus on operational efficiency, production capacity, and innovation has reinforced its position as a leader in the bus body manufacturing sector in Brazil.As Marcopolo looks ahead to the second half of 2024, its commitment to growth and resilience remains unwavering.