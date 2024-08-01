Nigeria 2024: Africa’S Giant Mired In A Myriad Of Problems

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Nigeria's grew by 2.9%, down from 3.3% in 2022. This slowdown reflects deeper issues, including soaring inflation and a depreciating currency.



The Central of Nigeria raised the monetary policy rate from 16.5% to 18.75% to combat inflation.



Despite stable public debt at 40% of GDP, the debt service to revenue ratio hit 111%, revealing significant fiscal strains.



The insights presented are drawn from the Zimbabwe Focus Report 2024, published by the African Development Bank Group .



Nigeria's VAT rate stands at 7.5%, well below the sub-Saharan African average of 15%, yielding only 1% of GDP.







This low rate contributes to a tax-to-GDP ratio of 8%, among the world's lowest. Widespread tax evasion and revenue leakages, especially in the oil sector, exacerbate fiscal challenges.



The labor market shows structural shifts. Agriculture now accounts for only 35.2% of jobs, down from 49.3% in 2000, while services have grown to 52.1% from 39.4%.



However, industrial growth remains sluggish, with its employment share barely increasing from 11.3% to 12.7%.



This misalignment between sectoral productivity and employment hinders economic efficiency.

Addressing High Costs and Promoting Stability

Nigeria faces high financing costs in global markets, with 30-year bonds yielding 11.1% in January 2023.



These costs highlight the need for innovative financing solutions, like the African Financial Stability Mechanism, to ease liquidity pressures and create equitable financing conditions.



Maintaining stringent monetary controls is crucial for managing inflation and stabilizing the currency.



Enhancing non-oil revenue generation and improving tax collection efficiency are vital to reducing the fiscal deficit and supporting public investment in infrastructure and social services.



Accelerating structural reforms in tax policy, public financial management, and sectoral regulation is essential to improving the business environment.



Investments in power generation, transportation, and digital infrastructure are necessary to support economic diversification and reduce dependency on oil revenues.



Strengthening education and vocational training to meet the demands of a modern economy will reduce unemployment and enhance job quality.



Nigeria's fiscal landscape faces additional challenges from revenue leakages and tax evasion.



Despite improvements in non-oil revenues, public debt remains a burden. Total public debt rose from USD 108.1 billion in 2022 to USD 108.2 billion in 2023.

Nigeria's Economic Landscape

The FGN debt service to revenue ratio stood at 111% in 2023, driven by exchange rate depreciation. Nigeria's current account surplus improved from 0.2% of GDP in 2022 to 0.9% in 2023.



This increase was driven by higher oil production, which rose from 1.38 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2022 to 1.5 mbpd in 2023.



Exports rose by 1.9%, from 14.5% of GDP in 2022 to 16.4% in 2023, while imports grew by 0.4%, from 24.9% of GDP to 25.3%.



Nigeria's pace of structural transformation remains insufficient for significant industrial take-off.



Over half of Nigeria's workforce is in sectors less productive than the economy-wide average, including agriculture, transport, and public services.



Improving productivity within these sectors is essential for driving structural transformation.



Understanding the drivers of structural transformation is key to effective policymaking. Effective institutions and investments in infrastructure are critical for sustaining growth.



Nigeria's infrastructure gaps, particularly in energy, pose significant challenges. Only 59% of Nigerians have access to electricity, with high transmission losses and low collection efficiency.



Reforming global financial and tax architectures is crucial for Nigeria 's economic stability.



Transparent credit ratings and equitable tax norms can help mobilize external financing. Nigeria should advocate for these reforms to ensure sustainable development.



In summary, Nigeria's economic story is one of resilience amid challenges.



Effective policies, strategic investments, and international cooperation are essential for navigating the waves of economic transformation and achieving sustainable growth.

