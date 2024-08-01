Eonxpert Launches Spooky And Stylish Halloween Neon Sign Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nikhil, Interior Design ExpertSHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NeonXpert , a leading company in the neon sign known for transforming spaces with custom, eye-catching signs since 2021, has announced the launch of its new Halloween Neon Sign collection. This line features a range of designs that add a unique glow to Halloween celebrations and themed spaces.The NeonXpert Halloween collection includes classic jack-o'-lanterns, witches, and modern ghost designs, catering to various tastes. Each sign is crafted with premium LED lights, ensuring a long-lasting and energy-efficient display that adheres to eco-conscious practices. The signs are mounted on 8 mm thick, clear acrylic backboards, stands, or boxes, ready for wall mounting straight from the box."The Halloween-inspired neon signs are designed to help customers create unique, memorable spaces," said a spokesperson for NeonXpert. "The signs add a distinctive touch to any room or event, transforming Halloween decor into a visual delight."The NeonXpert Halloween collection showcases the company's commitment to innovation and creativity in the neon sign industry. The collection includes a wide range of sizes and styles, from small tabletop signs to large wall-mounted displays, ensuring that customers can find the perfect sign to fit their space and budget.NeonXpert's Halloween signs are built to last, using high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure durability, reliability, and energy efficiency. The LED lights used in the signs consume significantly less power than traditional neon, making them an eco-friendly choice.Each LED neon sign is equipped with a 4.9 ft transparent cord, connecting seamlessly to a certified adapter, and includes a free brightness controller with 10 settings. NeonXpert offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty that covers any faulty items, along with fast and secure worldwide delivery. The company's dedicated support team provides assistance at each stage of the process, from initial design consultations to post-purchase support.The Halloween Neon Sign collection is now available on NeonXpert, with prices starting at $49.99."NeonXpert's Halloween collection is a perfect blend of spooky and stylish, offering a unique way to illuminate any Halloween celebration or themed space," said Nikhil Patil, Interior Design Expert.About NeonXpertEstablished in 2021, NeonXpert specializes in crafting custom neon signs out of premium materials tailored to a customer's specific needs and desires. From businesses seeking to make a bold statement to individuals looking to add a personalized touch to their spaces, NeonXpert's custom neon solutions are designed to impress.More InformationTo learn more about NeonXpert and its new Halloween Neon Sign collection, please visit the website at or the company's Facebook page.

