Servotronics Announces Death Of Board Member Edward C. Cosgrove

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edward C. Cosgrove. We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Cosgrove's family, and we are extremely grateful for Ed's long-standing service and unparalleled support of Servotronics. His steady presence, wise and thoughtful guidance, and ethical stewardship will be missed," said Christopher Marks, Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Cosgrove served as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and as District Attorney of Erie County, NY prior to practicing civil and criminal litigation as well as corporate legal counsel at the Cosgrove Law Firm. He had been associated with Servotronics for many years and served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2012.

The Servotronics Board has decided to decrease the size of the Board from six to five members at this time rather than replace the Director role held by Mr. Cosgrove.

Servotronics designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications including aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment and other aerospace applications at its operating facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

