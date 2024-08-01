Woqod Profits Grow By 9.5% During First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The net profits of Qatar Company (Woqod), a Qatari public shareholding company, rose by 9.5 percent in the first half of 2024, to reach QR 481.923 million, compared to QR 440.177 million for the same period of the previous year.

Data issued by the company and posted on the Qatar website today showed that the return on share amounted to QR 0.48 in the period ending June 30, 202, compared to per share of QR 0.44 for the same period last year.

On the other hand, Saad Rashid Al Mohannadi, CEO and Managing Director, explained that the Board of Directors decided to distribute interim cash dividends of 0.40 per share, so that the dividends will be due to the shareholder owning the share on the seventh business day from the date of issuing the decision, i.e. at the close of the trading session on Sunday, 11/08/2024, and Ebdaa Company will manage the process of distributing interim cash dividends.