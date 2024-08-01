Dubai Health Authority Concludes Summer Training Programme

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 1, 2024:

Dubai Authority( DHA) concluded today the Summer Training Programme, tailored for high school and university graduates. The closing ceremony, was attended by Mona Al Bajman, CEO of Shared Support Services Sector at the DHA.

The programme aimed at enhancing the scientific and practical skills of participants. This programme, aligns with the Authority's policy of training and attracting national talent, focuses on developing skills, integrating individuals into real work environments, and facilitating capacity building and experience acquisition.



It aims to help them in their future professional lives. The programme, overseen by a dedicated team from the Dubai Health Authority, includes a activities and events geared toward preparing and integrating students into the daily work environment. It enables them to perform tasks that bridge the gap between theoretical education and scientific application.

Students were assigned to various organisational units within the authority based on their preferences, qualifications, and scientific specialisations. Following the presentation of certificates, Noura Al Midfa, Director of Human Resources at the DHA, emphasised that the Summer Training Programme for school and university students holds a top priority in the Authority's development programmes.

It is closely tied to the policy of Emiratization and attracting outstanding Emirati talents. She added that in light of this, Dubai Health Authority is keen on attracting school and university students to join the programme and benefit from the exceptional training environment and the innovative work atmosphere. The Authority also prioritises assigning a professional team to supervise the students, ensuring they acquire the required skills, integrate into daily work activities, explore diverse tasks and positions in various departments, and train them to handle responsibilities effectively.



She mentioned that the Summer Training Programme is designed to cater to the students' needs at this stage of their lives. It aligns with the goal of fostering their positive attitudes towards leveraging their capabilities in various professional fields, meeting future job market requirements.



