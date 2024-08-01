AB Inbev Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Anheuser-Busch InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD): Regulated information1 “Our global momentum continued this quarter. The strength of our diversified footprint and consumer demand for our megabrands delivered another quarter of broad-based top- and bottom-line growth. EBITDA grew by double-digits and the continued optimization of our business drove a 25% increase in Underlying EPS. We are encouraged with our performance in the first half of the year and remain focused on consistent execution of our strategy.” – Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev

Total Revenue + 2.7% Revenue increased by 2.7% in 2Q24 with revenue per hl growth of 3.6% and by 2.7% in HY24 with revenue per hl growth of 3.5%. 3.3% increase in combined revenues of our megabrands, led by Corona, which grew by 5.6% outside of its home market in 2Q24. Approximately 70% of our revenue is through B2B digital platforms with the monthly active user base of BEES reaching 3.8 million users in 2Q24. Approximately 140 million USD of revenue generated by our digital direct-to-consumer ecosystem in 2Q24. Total Volume - 0.8% In 2Q24, total volumes declined by 0.8%, with own beer volumes down by 1.3% and non-beer volumes up by 3.4%. In HY24, total volumes declined by 0.7% with own beer volumes down by 1.3% and non-beer volumes up by 3.5%. Normalized EBITDA + 10.2% In 2Q24, normalized EBITDA increased by 10.2% to 5 302 million USD with a normalized EBITDA margin expansion of 236bps to 34.6%. In HY24, normalized EBITDA increased by 7.8% to 10 288 million USD with a normalized EBITDA margin expansion of 165bps to 34.4%. Underlying Profit 1 811 million USD Underlying profit (profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev excluding non-underlying items and the impact of hyperinflation) was 1 811 million USD in 2Q24 compared to 1 452 million USD in 2Q23 and was 3 320 million USD in HY24 compared to 2 762 million USD in HY23. Underlying EPS 0.90 USD Underlying EPS was 0.90 USD in 2Q24, an increase from 0.72 USD in 2Q23 and was 1.66 USD in HY24, an increase from 1.37 USD in HY23. Net Debt to EBITDA 3.42x Net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio was 3.42x at 30 June 2024 compared to 3.70x at 30 June 2023 and 3.38x at 31 December 2023.

Management comments

Consistent execution of our strategy delivered double-digit EBITDA growth with margin expansion of 236bps and a 25% increase in Underlying EPS

Top-line increased by 2.7%, with revenue growth in approximately 65% of our markets, driven by a revenue per hl increase of 3.6% as a result of revenue management initiatives. Volume growth in our Middle Americas, South America, Europe and Africa regions was primarily offset by performance in China and Argentina, resulting in an overall volume decline of 0.8%. EBITDA increased by 10.2% with production cost efficiencies and disciplined overhead management driving EBITDA margin expansion of 236bps. Underlying EPS was 0.90 USD, a 25% increase versus 2Q23, driven primarily by nominal EBITDA growth.

Progressing our strategic priorities

We continue to execute on and invest in three key strategic pillars to deliver consistent growth and long-term value creation.

(1) Lead and grow the category:

We delivered volume growth in 50% of our markets in 2Q24 and gained market share in the majority in HY24, according to our estimates.

(2) Digitize and monetize our ecosystem:

BEES captured 11.7 billion USD of gross merchandise value (GMV), a 20% increase versus 2Q23 with approximately 70% of our revenue through B2B digital channels. BEES Marketplace captured 530 million USD in GMV from sales of third-party products, a 55% increase versus 2Q23.

(3) Optimize our business:

We continue to make progress on deleveraging with net debt to EBITDA reaching 3.42x as of 30 June 2024 versus 3.70x as of 30 June 2023. In HY24, we invested 5.3 billion USD in capex and sales and marketing while delivering free cash flow of approximately 0.9 billion USD, a 1.4 billion USD improvement versus HY23.

(1) Lead and grow the category

We continued to invest in our megabrands, mega platforms and brand building capabilities this quarter. According to the Kantar BrandZ 2024 report, our portfolio now holds 8 of the top 10 most valuable beer brands in the world, with Corona and Budweiser #1 and #2 respectively. Our marketing effectiveness and creativity were recognized by again being named the most effective marketer in the world by both Effies and the World Advertising Research Center and being the most awarded beverage company at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Our performance across each of our 5 category expansion levers was led by our megabrands which delivered continued volume growth and a 3.3% revenue increase in 2Q24.



Category Participation : Through our focus on brand, pack and liquid innovations, the percentage of consumers purchasing our portfolio of brands increased in approximately 40% of our markets in 2Q24, according to our estimates. Participation increases were led by improvements with all consumer groups in the US.

Core Superiority: Our mainstream portfolio delivered a mid-single digit revenue increase in 2Q24, driven by double-digit growth in Colombia, South Korea and the Dominican Republic.

Occasions Development: Our global no-alcohol beer portfolio delivered high-teens revenue growth this quarter. Corona Cero, the official partner of the Olympic Games, is now available in approximately 40 markets and delivered triple-digit volume growth in 2Q24. The combination of our digital direct-to-consumer (DTC) products and our megabrands is developing new consumption occasions. For example, across markets in Latin America, Zé Delivery and TaDa Delivery significantly increased soccer game-time beer orders versus 2Q23 by engaging consumers with Copa America and other key event related activations.

Premiumization: In 2Q24, the Corona brand grew revenue by mid-single digits globally, outside of Mexico. Our overall above core beer portfolio growth was constrained by a soft industry in China. The combined revenue of our global brands declined by 1.7% outside of their home markets, while our overall above core beer portfolio delivered slight revenue growth, driven by Corona, our global brands in South Africa, and the double-digit growth of Modelo in Mexico and Spaten in Brazil. Beyond Beer: Our global Beyond Beer business contributed approximately 375 million USD of revenue in 2Q24, a low-single digit decrease versus 2Q23, as growth in key brands such as Brutal Fruit, Cutwater, Nutrl and Beats was primarily offset by a soft malt-based seltzer industry in North America.

(2) Digitize and monetize our ecosystem

Digitizing our relationships with more than 6 million customers globally: As of 30 June 2024, BEES is live in 27 markets with approximately 70% of our 2Q24 revenues captured through B2B digital platforms. In 2Q24, BEES had 3.8 million monthly active users and captured 11.7 billion USD in gross merchandise value (GMV), growth of 18% and 20% versus 2Q23 respectively.



BEES Marketplace generated 8.3 million orders and captured 530 million USD in GMV from sales of third-party products in 2Q24, growth of 33% and 55% versus 2Q23 respectively.

Leading the way in DTC solutions: Our omnichannel DTC ecosystem of digital and physical products generated revenue of approximately 400 million USD in 2Q24. Our DTC megabrands, Zé Delivery, TaDa Delivery and PerfectDraft, are available in 21 markets, generated 18.6 million ecommerce orders and delivered 140 million USD in revenue, representing approximately 10% growth versus 2Q23.

(3) Optimize our business



Maximizing value creation: Our Underlying EPS was 0.90 USD this quarter, a 25% increase versus 2Q23, driven primarily by nominal EBITDA growth. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio reached 3.42x versus 3.70x as of 30 June 2023, a slight increase versus 3.38x as of 31 December 2023 due to the seasonality of our cash flow generation. The combination of EBITDA growth, our relentless focus on optimization of our net finance costs and net working capital, and improved capex efficiency delivered free cash flow of approximately 0.9 billion USD in HY24, a 1.4 billion USD improvement versus HY23. Advancing our sustainability priorities: In Climate Action, our Scopes 1 and 2 emissions per hectoliter of production was 4.32 kgCO2e/hl in HY24, a reduction of approximately 4% from HY23. In Water Stewardship, our water use efficiency ratio improved to 2.50 hl per hl in HY24 versus 2.54 hl per hl in HY23, progressing towards our ambition to reach 2.50 hl per hl on an annual basis by 2025.

Creating a future with more cheers

In the first half of this year, our business delivered EBITDA growth of 7.8% with margin expansion of 165bps, while we continued to invest for the long-term in our brands, facilities and digital initiatives. Our nominal EBITDA growth and the continued optimization of our business drove strong operating leverage, resulting in an Underlying EPS increase of 21% in HY24. Our performance is made possible by the dedication and hard work of our people and we take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues globally for their passion and commitment. The beer category is large and growing, and our unique global leadership advantages, replicable growth drivers and superior profitability position us well to deliver on our purpose to create a future with more cheers.

2024 Outlook

Figure 1. Consolidated performance (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 Organic growth Total Volumes (thousand hls) 147 583 146 302 -0.8% AB InBev own beer 128 750 126 926 -1.3% Non-beer volumes 17 636 18 235 3.4% Third party products 1 197 1 140 -4.7% Revenue 15 120 15 333 2.7% Gross profit 8 101 8 567 7.0% Gross margin 53.6% 55.9% 224bps Normalized EBITDA 4 909 5 302 10.2% Normalized EBITDA margin 32.5% 34.6% 236bps Normalized EBIT 3 569 3 905 11.9% Normalized EBIT margin 23.6% 25.5% 209bps Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 339 1 472 Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 452 1 811 Earnings per share (USD) 0.17 0.73 Underlying earnings per share (USD) 0.72 0.90

HY23 HY24 Organic growth Total Volumes (thousand hls) 288 131 285 837 -0.7% AB InBev own beer 249 810 246 313 -1.3% Non-beer volumes 36 223 37 465 3.5% Third party products 2 098 2 059 -1.8% Revenue 29 333 29 880 2.7% Gross profit 15 796 16 461 4.9% Gross margin 53.9% 55.1% 117bps Normalized EBITDA 9 668 10 288 7.8% Normalized EBITDA margin 33.0% 34.4% 165bps Normalized EBIT 7 072 7 547 8.5% Normalized EBIT margin 24.1% 25.3% 135bps Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 977 2 564 Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 2 762 3 320 Earnings per share (USD) 0.98 1.28 Underlying earnings per share (USD) 1.37 1.66

Figure 2. Volumes (thousand hls) 2Q23 Scope Organic 2Q24 Organic growth growth Total Own beer North America 23 542 -156 - 747 22 639 -3.2% -3.9% Middle Americas 37 893 -4 493 38 381 1.3% 1.8% South America 35 737 - 232 35 969 0.6% -0.9% EMEA 22 884 - 968 23 852 4.2% 3.8% Asia Pacific 27 475 - -2 076 25 399 -7.6% -7.6% Global Export and Holding Companies 51 - 11 62 21.2% - AB InBev Worldwide 147 583 - 161 -1 121 146 302 -0.8% -1.3%

HY23 Scope Organic HY24 Organic growth growth Total Own beer North America 47 395 -311 -3 092 43 992 -6.6% -7.5% Middle Americas 72 164 -9 1 916 74 072 2.7% 3.0% South America 76 023 - 292 76 315 0.4% -0.8% EMEA 42 842 - 2 040 44 882 4.8% 4.3% Asia Pacific 49 589 - -3 145 46 444 -6.3% -6.3% Global Export and Holding Companies 117 - 15 132 12.5% - AB InBev Worldwide 288 131 - 320 -1 973 285 837 -0.7% -1.3%

We expect our EBITDA to grow in line with our medium-term outlook of between 4-8%. The outlook for FY24 reflects our current assessment of inflation and other macroeconomic conditions.Net pension interest expenses and accretion expenses are expected to be in the range of 220 to 250 million USD per quarter, depending on currency and interest rate fluctuations. We expect the average gross debt coupon in FY24 to be approximately 4%.We expect the normalized ETR in FY24 to be in the range of 27% to 29%. The ETR outlook does not consider the impact of potential future changes in legislation.We expect net capital expenditure of between 4.0 and 4.5 billion USD in FY24.

Key Market Performances

United States: Improved market share trend, ongoing premiumization and productivity initiatives deliver double-digit bottom-line growth



Operating performance:



2Q24: Revenue declined by 0.6% with revenue per hl increasing by 2.2% driven by revenue management initiatives and premiumization. Sales-to-wholesalers (STWs) declined by 2.7% and sales-to-retailers (STRs) were down by 4.1%, estimated to be in-line with the industry as we cycled a challenging comparable in April but gained volume share of the industry in May and June. EBITDA grew by 17.5% with a margin improvement of approximately 500bps, driven by productivity initiatives and SG&A efficiencies.

HY24: Revenue declined by 5.0%, with revenue per hl increasing by 1.6%. Our STWs declined by 6.5% and STRs were down by 8.6%. EBITDA declined by 2.3%. Commercial highlights: The beer industry remained resilient this quarter, gaining share of total alcohol by value in the off-premise, according to Circana, although the alcohol category was negatively impacted by the phasing of key holidays and adverse weather. Our beer market share was estimated to be flattish in 2Q24, with our improved trend driven by Michelob Ultra and Busch Light, which were two of the top three volume share gainers in the industry. In Beyond Beer, our spirits-based ready-to-drink portfolio delivered volume growth in the high-teens, outperforming the industry. We continue to invest in and make progress on our commercial strategy to rebalance our portfolio with our above core beer and Beyond Beer brands generating approximately 45% of our revenue in 2Q24.

Mexico: Mid-single digit top-line and double-digit bottom-line growth with margin expansion



Operating performance:



2Q24: Revenue increased by mid-single digits, with low-single digit revenue per hl growth driven by revenue management initiatives. Volumes grew by mid-single digits, outperforming the industry. EBITDA grew by low-teens with continued margin expansion.

HY24: Revenue grew by mid-single digits with revenue per hl growth of low-single digits. Volumes increased by mid-single digits, outperforming the industry. EBITDA grew by high-single digits with margin expansion. Commercial highlights: Our core portfolio continued to outperform this quarter, delivering mid-single digit volume growth. Our above core portfolio delivered mid-single digit revenue growth, led by the strong performance of Modelo and Pacifico. We continued to progress our digital initiatives, with BEES Marketplace growing GMV by 15% versus 2Q23, and our digital DTC platform, TaDa Delivery, generating over 1.1 million orders, a 20% increase versus 2Q23.

Colombia: Record high volumes delivered double-digit top- and bottom-line growth with margin expansion



Operating performance:



2Q24: Revenue grew by mid-teens, with low-teens revenue per hl growth, driven by pricing actions and revenue management initiatives. Volumes grew by low-single digits, with our portfolio continuing to gain share of total alcohol. EBITDA grew by low-twenties with margin expansion.

HY24: Revenue grew by mid-teens with revenue per hl growth of low-teens. Volumes increased by mid-single digits. EBITDA grew by high-teens with margin expansion. Commercial highlights: Our premium and super premium brands led our performance in 2Q24, delivering high-twenties volume growth and driving record high second quarter volumes. Our mainstream beer portfolio delivered low-single digit volume growth with a strong performance from Aguila.

Brazil: Record high volumes delivered high-single digit top-line and double-digit bottom-line growth with margin expansion



Operating performance:



2Q24: Revenue grew by 8.0% with revenue per hl growth of 3.7% driven by revenue management initiatives. Total volumes grew by 4.1%, with beer volumes increasing by 2.9%. Non-beer volumes increased by 7.7%. EBITDA increased by 28.0% with margin expansion of 469bps.

HY24: Total volumes grew by 4.2% with beer volumes up by 3.2% and non-beer volumes up by 7.1%. Revenue grew by 6.9% with a revenue per hl increase of 2.5%. EBITDA grew by 21.9% with 387bps of margin expansion. Commercial highlights: Our premium and super premium brands continued to outperform the industry, delivering low-teens volume growth led by Corona and Spaten, and driving record high second quarter total volumes. Our core beer portfolio continued to grow, delivering a low-single digit volume increase. Non-beer performance was led by our low- and no-sugar portfolio, which grew volumes in the mid-teens. We continued to progress our digital initiatives, with BEES Marketplace growing GMV by 32% versus 2Q23, and our digital DTC platform, Zé Delivery, generating over 16 million orders in 2Q24, a 13% increase versus 2Q23.

Europe: High-single digit bottom-line growth with margin recovery



Operating performance:



2Q24: Revenue increased by low-single digits driven by volume growth of low-single digits, outperforming a soft industry according to our estimates. Revenue per hl declined by low-single digits, impacted by negative geographic mix and phasing of promotional activities. EBITDA grew by high-single digits with margin recovery.

HY24: Revenue increased by mid-single digits with revenue per hl growth of low-single digits. Volume grew by low-single digits, outperforming the industry according to our estimates. EBITDA grew by low-twenties with margin recovery driven by top-line growth and cost efficiencies. Commercial highlights: We continued to premiumize our portfolio in Europe, with our premium and super premium portfolio making up approximately 57% of our revenue in 2Q24. Our megabrands continued to drive our growth this quarter, led by Corona, which grew volume by double-digits, and Stella Artois, which successfully activated the Perfect Serve campaign at the Roland Garros and Wimbledon tennis tournaments.

South Africa: Record high volumes delivered double digit top- and bottom-line growth with margin expansion



Operating performance:



2Q24: Revenue increased by low-teens, with revenue per hl growth of high-single digits, driven by pricing actions and continued premiumization. Volumes grew by mid-single digits, continuing to outperform the industry in both beer and Beyond Beer according to our estimates. EBITDA grew by low-thirties with margin expansion.

HY24: Revenue grew by mid-teens with high-single digit revenue per hl growth and a mid-single digit increase in volume, outperforming the industry in both beer and Beyond Beer according to our estimates. EBITDA increased by high-twenties with margin expansion. Commercial highlights : The momentum of our business continued, with our portfolio delivering another quarter of record high volumes and gaining share of both beer and total alcohol, according to our estimates. Our performance this quarter was led by our above core beer brands, which grew volumes by mid-teens driven by Corona and Stella Artois, and the continued volume growth of our core portfolio.

China: Revenue declined by double-digits, impacted by soft industry



Operating performance:



2Q24: Top-line performance was impacted by a combination of a soft industry, which cycled channel reopening in 2Q23, and adverse weather in key regions of our footprint. Revenue declined by 15.2% with volumes declining by 10.4% and revenue per hl decreasing by 5.4%. EBITDA declined by 17.1% with margin contraction of approximately 80bps.

HY24: Revenue declined by 9.4% with revenue per hl declining by 1.0% and volumes decreasing by 8.5%. EBITDA declined by 8.5% with margin expansion of 40bps. Commercial highlights: We continued to invest behind our commercial strategy, focused on premiumization, channel and geographic expansion, and digital transformation, even in the context of a soft start to the year for the industry. Our premium and super premium portfolio contributed approximately two-thirds of our revenue in HY24. The brand power of our portfolio combined with the long-term growth potential from further industry premiumization remains a compelling value creation opportunity. The roll out and adoption of the BEES platform continued, with BEES now present in 300 cities, enabling us to optimize our route to consumer and strengthen our customer relationships.

Highlights from our other markets



Canada: Revenue declined by mid-single digits this quarter with revenue per hl growth of low-single digits, driven by revenue management initiatives and continued premiumization. Volumes declined by high-single digits, impacted by a soft industry.

Peru: Revenue declined by low-single digits this quarter with revenue per hl growth of mid-single digits, driven by revenue management initiatives. Volumes declined by high-single digits, outperforming a soft industry according to our estimates, which was negatively impacted by adverse weather and Easter shipment phasing.

Ecuador: Revenue increased slightly in 2Q24 with volumes declining by low-single digits as the industry was negatively impacted by shipment phasing ahead of Easter and an April sales tax increase. Our core beer brands outperformed, growing revenue by mid-single digits.

Argentina: Volumes declined by low-twenties in 2Q24 as overall consumer demand was impacted by inflationary pressures. For FY24, the definition of organic revenue growth in Argentina has been amended to cap the price growth to a maximum of 2% per month. Revenue was flattish on this basis.

Africa excluding South Africa: In Nigeria, our total volumes grew by mid-teens this quarter, cycling a soft industry in 2Q23. Revenue grew by strong double-digits, ahead of the industry according to our estimates, driven by revenue management initiatives in a highly inflationary environment. In our other markets in Africa, we grew revenue in aggregate by high-single digits in 2Q24, driven by Zambia, Uganda and Tanzania. South Korea: Revenue increased by high-teens in 2Q24 with revenue per hl growth of mid-teens, driven by revenue management initiatives and positive mix. Volumes grew by mid-single digits, outperforming the industry in both the on-premise and in-home channels, with performance led by our megabrands Cass, HANMAC and Stella Artois.

Consolidated Income Statement

Figure 3. Consolidated income statement (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 Organic growth Revenue 15 120 15 333 2.7% Cost of sales -7 019 -6 766 2.2% Gross profit 8 101 8 567 7.0% SG&A -4 707 -4 813 -2.3% Other operating income/(expenses) 175 151 -20.8% Normalized profit from operations (normalized EBIT) 3 569 3 905 11.9% Non-underlying items above EBIT (incl. impairment losses) -60 -90 Net finance income/(cost) -1 283 -1 170 Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) -1 078 - 221 Share of results of associates 55 79 Income tax expense -595 -752 Profit 607 1 751 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 269 279 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 339 1 472 Normalized EBITDA 4 909 5 302 10.2% Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 452 1 811 . HY23 HY24 Organic growth Revenue 29 333 29 880 2.7% Cost of sales -13 536 -13 419 -0.1% Gross profit 15 796 16 461 4.9% SG&A -9 051 -9 248 -1.9% Other operating income/(expenses) 327 334 -2.7% Normalized profit from operations (normalized EBIT) 7 072 7 547 8.5% Non-underlying items above EBIT (incl. impairment losses) -107 -119 Net finance income/(cost) -2 520 -2 357 Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) -703 -530 Share of results of associates 105 137 Non-underlying share of results of associates - 104 Income tax expense -1 192 -1 546 Profit 2 655 3 236 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 678 672 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 977 2 564 Normalized EBITDA 9 668 10 288 7.8% Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 2 762 3 320 .

Non-underlying items above EBIT & Non-underlying share of results of associates

Figure 4. Non-underlying items above EBIT & Non-underlying share of results of associates (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Restructuring -22 -28 -50 -59 Business and asset disposal (incl. impairment losses) -19 -62 -38 -60 Claims and legal costs -19 - -19 - Non-underlying items in EBIT -60 -90 -107 -119 Non-underlying share of results of associates - - - 104

Non-underlying share of results from associates of HY24 includes the impact from our associate Anadolu Efes' adoption of IAS 29 hyperinflation accounting on their 2023 results.

Net finance income/(cost)

Figure 5. Net finance income/(cost) (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Net interest expense -824 -746 -1 630 -1 460 Net interest on net defined benefit liabilities -21 -23 -42 -45 Accretion expense -202 -191 -385 -382 Net interest income on Brazilian tax credits 47 25 78 61 Other financial results -283 -235 -540 -530 Net finance income/(cost) -1 283 -1 170 -2 520 -2 357

Non-underlying net finance income/(cost)

Figure 6. Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Mark-to-market -1 078 -264 -703 -507 Gain/(loss) on bond redemption and other - 43 - -23 Non-underlying net finance income/(cost) -1 078 -221 -703 -530

Non-underlying net finance cost in HY24 includes mark-to-market losses on derivative instruments entered into in order to hedge our share-based payment programs and shares issued in relation to the combination with Grupo Modelo and SAB, and a 43 million USD gain related to the completion of tender offers of notes issued by the company and certain of its subsidiaries.

The number of shares covered by the hedging of our share-based payment program, the deferred share instrument and the restricted shares are shown in figure 7, together with the opening and closing share prices.

Figure 7. Non-underlying equity derivative instruments 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Share price at the start of the period (Euro) 61.33 56.46 56.27 58.42 Share price at the end of the period (Euro) 51.83 54.12 51.83 54.12 Number of equity derivative instruments at the end of the period (millions) 100.5 100.5 100.5 100.5

Income tax expense

Figure 8. Income tax expense (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Income tax expense 595 752 1 192 1 546 Effective tax rate 51.9% 31.0% 31.9% 34.1% Normalized effective tax rate 27.8% 27.4% 27.3% 27.2%

The 2Q23 and 2Q24 effective tax rates were negatively impacted by non-deductible losses from derivatives related to the hedging of share-based payment programs and of the shares issued in a transaction related to the combination with Grupo Modelo and SAB.

Furthermore, the HY24 effective tax rate includes 133 million USD of non-underlying tax expenses, reflecting mainly the impact of a 240 million USD (4.5 billion ZAR) non-underlying tax cost following the resolution of the South African tax matters as described in note 21 Contingencies of the HY24 Unaudited Interim Report and the release of tax provisions.

Figure 9. Underlying Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 339 1 472 1 977 2 564 Net impact of non-underlying items on profit 1 092 313 750 675 Hyperinflation impacts in underlying profit 22 26 35 81 Underlying profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 1 452 1 811 2 762 3 320

Basic and underlying EPS

Figure 10. Earnings per share (USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Basic EPS 0.17 0.73 0.98 1.28 Net impact of non-underlying items on profit 0.53 0.16 0.36 0.34 Hyperinflation impacts in EPS 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 Underlying EPS 0.72 0.90 1.37 1.66 Weighted average number of ordinary and restricted shares (million) 2 016 2 005 2 016 2 005

Figure 11. Key components - Underlying EPS in USD 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Normalized EBIT before hyperinflation 1.78 1.96 3.54 3.78 Hyperinflation impacts in normalized EBIT -0.01 -0.01 -0.03 -0.02 Normalized EBIT 1.77 1.95 3.51 3.76 Net finance cost -0.64 -0.58 -1.25 -1.18 Income tax expense -0.31 -0.37 -0.62 -0.70 Associates & non-controlling interest -0.11 -0.10 -0.29 -0.27 Hyperinflation impacts in EPS 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 Underlying EPS 0.72 0.90 1.37 1.66 Weighted average number of ordinary and restricted shares (million) 2 016 2 005 2 016 2 005

Reconciliation between normalized EBITDA and profit attributable to equity holders

Figure 12. Reconciliation of normalized EBITDA to profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev (million USD) 2Q23 2Q24 HY23 HY24 Profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 339 1 472 1 977 2 564 Non-controlling interests 269 279 678 672 Profit 607 1 751 2 655 3 236 Income tax expense 595 752 1 192 1 546 Share of result of associates -55 -79 -105 -137 Non-underlying share of results of associates - - - - 104 Net finance (income)/cost 1 283 1 170 2 520 2 357 Non-underlying net finance (income)/cost 1 078 221 703 530 Non-underlying items above EBIT (incl. impairment losses) 60 90 107 119 Normalized EBIT 3 569 3 905 7 072 7 547 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1 340 1 397 2 596 2 741 Normalized EBITDA 4 909 5 302 9 668 10 288

Normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT are measures utilized by AB InBev to demonstrate the company's underlying performance.

Normalized EBITDA is calculated excluding the following effects from profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev: (i) non-controlling interest; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) share of results of associates; (iv) non-underlying share of results of associates; (v) net finance income or cost; (vi) non-underlying net finance income or cost; (vii) non-underlying items above EBIT; and (viii) depreciation, amortization and impairment.

Normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT are not accounting measures under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to profit attributable to equity holders as a measure of operational performance, or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT do not have a standard calculation method and AB InBev's definition of normalized EBITDA and normalized EBIT may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Financial position

Figure 13. Cash Flow Statement (million USD) HY23 HY24 Operating activities Profit of the period 2 655 3 236 Interest, taxes and non-cash items included in profit 7 512 7 588 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and use of provisions 10 167 10 824 Change in working capital -4 615 -4 170 Pension contributions and use of provisions - 192 - 251 Interest and taxes (paid)/received -3 806 -3 958 Dividends received 43 123 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 1 597 2 568 Investing activities Net capex -2 063 -1 684 Sale/(acquisition) of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed/ acquired of - 8 - 19 Net proceeds from sale/(acquisition) of other assets - 18 - 29 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities -2 089 -1 732 Financing activities Net (repayments of) / proceeds from borrowings 155 1 124 Dividends paid -1 923 -2 142 Share buyback - - 838 Payment of lease liabilities - 359 - 406 Derivative financial instruments - 360 - 172 Sale/(acquisition) of non-controlling interests - 3 - 414 Other financing cash flows - 304 - 465 Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities -2 795 -3 313 . Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -3 287 -2 476

HY24 recorded a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of 2 476 million USD compared to a decrease of 3 287 million USD in HY23, with the following movements:



Our cash flow from operating activities reached 2 568 million USD in HY24 compared to 1 597 million USD in HY23. The increase was driven by increased profit for the period and changes in working capital for HY24 compared to HY23. Changes in working capital in the first half of 2024 and 2023 reflect higher working capital levels at the end of June than at year-end as a result of seasonality.

Our cash outflow from investing activities was 1 732 million USD in HY24 compared to a cash outflow of 2 089 million USD in HY23. The decrease in the cash outflow was mainly due to lower net capital expenditures in HY24 compared to HY23. Out of the total HY24 capital expenditures, approximately 42% was used to improve the company's production facilities while 40% was used for logistics and commercial investments and 18% was used for the purchase of hardware and software and improving administrative capabilities. Our cash outflow from financing activities amounted to 3 313 million USD in HY24, as compared to a cash outflow of 2 795 million USD in HY23. The increase in the cash outflow versus HY23 was primarily driven by the completion of our 1 billion USD share buyback program, a 0.2 billion USD direct share buyback from Altria, and the acquisition of additional non-controlling interests in Cervecería Nacional Dominicana S.A. for a net consideration of 0.3 billion US dollar.

Our net debt increased to 70.4 billion USD as of 30 June 2024 from 67.6 billion USD as of 31 December 2023.

Our net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio was 3.42x as of 30 June 2024. Our optimal capital structure is a net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio of around 2x.

We continue to proactively manage our debt portfolio. 99% of our bond portfolio holds a fixed-interest rate, 43% is denominated in currencies other than USD and maturities are well-distributed across the next several years.

As of 30 June 2024, we had total liquidity of 17.7 billion USD, which consisted of 10.1 billion USD available under committed long-term credit facilities and 7.6 billion USD of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in debt securities less bank overdrafts.

Notes

To facilitate the understanding of AB InBev's underlying performance, the analyses of growth, including all comments in this press release, unless otherwise indicated, are based on organic growth and normalized numbers. In other words, financials are analyzed eliminating the impact of changes in currencies on translation of foreign operations, and scope changes. For FY24, the definition of organic revenue growth has been amended to cap the price growth in Argentina to a maximum of 2% per month (26.8% year-over-year). Corresponding adjustments are made to all income statement related items in the organic growth calculations through scope changes. Scope changes also represent the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, the start or termination of activities or the transfer of activities between segments, curtailment gains and losses and year over year changes in accounting estimates and other assumptions that management does not consider as part of the underlying performance of the business. The organic growth of our global brands, Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and Michelob Ultra, excludes exports to Australia for which a perpetual license was granted to a third party upon disposal of the Australia operations in 2020. All references per hectoliter (per hl) exclude US non-beer activities. Whenever presented in this document, all performance measures (EBITDA, EBIT, profit, tax rate, EPS) are presented on a“normalized” basis, which means they are presented before non-underlying items. Non-underlying items are either income or expenses which do not occur regularly as part of the normal activities of the Company. They are presented separately because they are important for the understanding of the underlying sustainable performance of the Company due to their size or nature. Normalized measures are additional measures used by management and should not replace the measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. We are reporting the results from Argentina applying hyperinflation accounting since 3Q18. The IFRS rules (IAS 29) require us to restate the year-to-date results for the change in the general purchasing power of the local currency, using official indices before converting the local amounts at the closing rate of the period. In HY24, we reported a negative impact from hyperinflation accounting on the profit attributable to equity holders of AB InBev of 81 million USD. The impact in HY24 Basic EPS was -0.04 USD. Values in the figures and annexes may not add up, due to rounding. 2Q24 and HY24 EPS is based upon a weighted average of 2 005 million shares compared to a weighted average of 2 016 million shares for 2Q23 and HY23.

Legal disclaimer

This release contains“forward-looking statements”. These statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events and developments of the management of AB InBev and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements other than historical facts and include statements typically containing words such as“will”,“may”,“should”,“believe”,“intends”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“targets”,“estimates”,“likely”,“foresees” and words of similar import. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the management of AB InBev, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties about AB InBev and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of AB InBev's control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties relating to AB InBev that are described under Item 3.D of AB InBev's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on 11 March 2024. Many of these risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by any further worsening of the global business and economic environment, including as a result of the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, including the conflict in the Red Sea. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including AB InBev's most recent Form 20-F and other reports furnished on Form 6-K, and any other documents that AB InBev has made public. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by AB InBev will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, AB InBev or its business or operations. Except as required by law, AB InBev undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The second quarter 2024 (2Q24) and half year 2024 (HY24) financial data set out in Figure 1 (except for the volume information), Figures 3 to 5, 6, 8, 9, 12 and 13 of this press release have been extracted from the group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six months ended 30 June 2024, which have been reviewed by our statutory auditors PwC Réviseurs d'Entreprises SRL / PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States). Financial data included in Figures 7, 10, 11 and 14 have been extracted from the underlying accounting records as of and for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (except for the volume information). References in this document to materials on our websites, such as , are included as an aid to their location and are not incorporated by reference into this document.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 155,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2023, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.4 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Annex 1: Segment reporting (2Q)

AB InBev Worldwide 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 147 583 -161 - -1 121 146 302 -0.8% of which AB InBev own beer 128 750 -155 - -1 669 126 926 -1.3% Revenue 15 120 422 -622 413 15 333 2.7% Cost of sales -7 019 -395 493 155 -6 766 2.2% Gross profit 8 101 27 -128 568 8 567 7.0% SG&A -4 707 -283 286 -108 -4 813 -2.3% Other operating income/(expenses) 175 12 2 -38 151 -20.8% Normalized EBIT 3 569 -244 159 421 3 905 11.9% Normalized EBITDA 4 909 -173 67 499 5 302 10.2% Normalized EBITDA margin 32.5% 34.6% 236bps North America 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 23 542 -156 - -747 22 639 -3.2% Revenue 3 953 -38 -1 -51 3 864 -1.3% Cost of sales -1 745 22 - 117 -1 606 6.8% Gross profit 2 208 -16 - 66 2 258 3.0% SG&A -1 215 4 - 110 -1 101 9.1% Other operating income/(expenses) 10 - - -6 4 - Normalized EBIT 1 003 -12 - 169 1 161 17.1% Normalized EBITDA 1 189 -13 - 162 1 338 13.8% Normalized EBITDA margin 30.1% 34.6% 458bps Middle Americas 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 37 893 -4 - 493 38 381 1.3% Revenue 4 084 -7 205 240 4 522 5.9% Cost of sales -1 571 -6 -67 51 -1 593 3.2% Gross profit 2 513 -13 138 292 2 929 11.7% SG&A -985 - -51 -64 -1 100 -6.5% Other operating income/(expenses) 10 6 1 -5 11 - Normalized EBIT 1 538 -8 88 223 1 841 14.5% Normalized EBITDA 1 916 -7 104 206 2 219 10.8% Normalized EBITDA margin 46.9% 49.1% 215bps South America 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 35 737 - - 232 35 969 0.6% Revenue 2 742 463 -588 168 2 785 6.1% Cost of sales -1 423 -401 424 -27 -1 427 -1.9% Gross profit 1 319 63 -164 141 1 359 10.5% SG&A -926 -311 285 -24 -976 -2.4% Other operating income/(expenses) 81 4 -5 19 99 22.7% Normalized EBIT 475 -244 115 136 482 30.2% Normalized EBITDA 737 -172 31 154 750 21.7% Normalized EBITDA margin 26.9% 26.9% 380bps

EMEA 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 22 884 - - 968 23 852 4.2% Revenue 2 248 5 -177 226 2 301 10.0% Cost of sales -1 207 -4 122 -89 -1 179 -7.4% Gross profit 1 041 - -56 137 1 122 13.1% SG&A -662 -6 34 -57 -691 -8.6% Other operating income/(expenses) 47 1 - -14 34 -28.3% Normalized EBIT 426 -5 -22 66 465 15.6% Normalized EBITDA 680 -5 -40 86 721 12.7% Normalized EBITDA margin 30.3% 31.3% 73bps Asia Pacific 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 27 475 - - -2 076 25 399 -7.6% Revenue 1 973 -1 -61 -163 1 749 -8.2% Cost of sales -927 -6 27 85 -821 9.1% Gross profit 1 046 -7 -33 -77 928 -7.4% SG&A -584 -8 18 24 -549 4.1% Other operating income/(expenses) 21 1 -1 10 30 44.7% Normalized EBIT 483 -14 -16 -43 410 -9.2% Normalized EBITDA 645 -15 -22 -38 570 -6.0% Normalized EBITDA margin 32.7% 32.6% 78bps Global Export and Holding Companies 2Q23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth 2Q24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 51 - - 11 62 21.2% Revenue 119 - - -8 112 -6.4% Cost of sales -147 - -13 18 -141 12.1% Gross profit -27 - -12 10 -30 37.2% SG&A -336 38 -1 -97 -396 -32.7% Other operating income/(expenses) 7 - 7 -42 -28 - Normalized EBIT -357 38 -6 -129 -453 -40.4% Normalized EBITDA -257 38 -6 -70 -295 -32.1%

Annex 2: Segment reporting (HY)

AB InBev Worldwide HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 288 131 - 320 - -1 973 285 837 -0.7% of which AB InBev own beer 249 810 - 304 - -3 192 246 313 -1.3% Revenue 29 333 1 732 -1 970 785 29 880 2.7% Cost of sales -13 536 -1 019 1 148 - 11 -13 419 -0.1% Gross profit 15 796 712 - 822 774 16 461 4.9% SG&A -9 051 - 672 646 - 171 -9 248 -1.9% Other operating income/(expenses) 327 11 5 -9 334 -2.7% Normalized EBIT 7 072 51 - 170 594 7 547 8.5% Normalized EBITDA 9 668 218 - 352 755 10 288 7.8% Normalized EBITDA margin 33.0% 34.4% 165bps North America HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 47 395 - 311 - -3 092 43 992 -6.6% Revenue 7 926 - 75 1 - 396 7 457 -5.0% Cost of sales -3 420 42 - 1 228 -3 150 6.7% Gross profit 4 506 - 32 1 - 169 4 307 -3.8% SG&A -2 354 21 - 1 147 -2 186 6.3% Other operating income/(expenses) 18 - - -26 -8 - Normalized EBIT 2 171 - 11 - - 48 2 112 -2.2% Normalized EBITDA 2 539 - 13 - - 62 2 464 -2.5% Normalized EBITDA margin 32.0% 33.0% 88bps Middle Americas HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 72 164 - 9 - 1 916 74 072 2.7% Revenue 7 573 - 12 494 519 8 574 6.9% Cost of sales -2 926 - 13 - 182 - 58 -3 179 -2.0% Gross profit 4 646 - 24 312 461 5 395 10.0% SG&A -1 863 4 - 122 - 84 -2 065 -4.5% Other operating income/(expenses) 8 13 2 - 23 - Normalized EBIT 2 792 - 8 192 377 3 353 13.5% Normalized EBITDA 3 494 - 237 374 4 105 10.7% Normalized EBITDA margin 46.1% 47.9% 166bps South America HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 76 023 - - 292 76 315 0.4% Revenue 5 849 1 813 -1 971 327 6 018 5.6% Cost of sales -2 949 -1 031 1 026 - 59 -3 013 -2.0% Gross profit 2 900 782 - 944 267 3 005 9.1% SG&A -1 804 - 721 663 - 55 -1 917 -2.9% Other operating income/(expenses) 171 -5 9 40 215 23.1% Normalized EBIT 1 268 57 - 273 252 1 304 20.5% Normalized EBITDA 1 766 220 - 449 298 1 834 17.3% Normalized EBITDA margin 30.2% 30.5% 326bps

EMEA HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 42 842 - - 2 040 44 882 4.8% Revenue 4 070 6 - 372 524 4 228 12.8% Cost of sales -2 210 - 6 249 - 247 -2 215 -11.2% Gross profit 1 860 1 - 123 276 2 014 14.9% SG&A -1 307 - 7 70 - 61 -1 305 -4.7% Other operating income/(expenses) 83 1 -3 -2 79 -2.6% Normalized EBIT 635 -5 -56 213 787 33.8% Normalized EBITDA 1 142 - 5 - 95 248 1 290 21.8% Normalized EBITDA margin 28.1% 30.5% 221bps Asia Pacific HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 49 589 - - -3 145 46 444 -6.3% Revenue 3 679 -1 -123 -171 3 383 -4.6% Cost of sales -1 750 -13 55 124 -1 583 7.0% Gross profit 1 929 -14 -68 -47 1 800 -2.5% SG&A -1 033 -8 35 12 -994 1.2% Other operating income/(expenses) 53 1 -2 4 56 8.0% Normalized EBIT 949 -21 -36 -31 861 -3.3% Normalized EBITDA 1 273 -22 -47 -17 1 186 -1.4% Normalized EBITDA margin 34.6% 35.0% 116bps Global Export and Holding Companies HY23 Scope Currency Translation Organic Growth HY24 Organic Growth Total volumes (thousand hls) 117 - - 15 132 12.5% Revenue 236 - 1 -16 221 -6.9% Cost of sales -281 - - 2 -279 0.7% Gross profit -45 - 1 -14 -59 - SG&A -692 38 2 -129 -781 -19.7% Other operating income/(expenses) -6 - - -25 -31 - Normalized EBIT -742 38 2 -168 -870 -23.9% Normalized EBITDA -545 38 3 -86 -590 -16.9%

Annex 3: Consolidated statement of financial position

Million US dollar 30 June 2024 31 December 2023 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 25 086 26 818 Goodwill 113 451 117 043 Intangible assets 40 703 41 286 Investments in associates 4 865 4 872 Investment securities 185 178 Deferred tax assets 2 771 2 935 Pensions and similar obligations 12 12 Income tax receivables 749 844 Derivatives 184 44 Trade and other receivables 1 687 1 941 Total non-current assets 189 694 195 973 Current assets Investment securities 252 67 Inventories 5 567 5 583 Income tax receivables 611 822 Derivatives 448 505 Trade and other receivables 6 705 6 024 Cash and cash equivalents 7 392 10 332 Assets classified as held for sale 51 34 Total current assets 21 026 23 367 Total assets 210 720 219 340 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 1 736 1 736 Share premium 17 620 17 620 Reserves 15 617 20 276 Retained earnings 43 543 42 215 Equity attributable to equity holders of AB InBev 78 517 81 848 Non-controlling interests 10 725 10 828 Total equity 89 241 92 676 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 75 944 74 163 Pensions and similar obligations 1 495 1 673 Deferred tax liabilities 11 761 11 874 Income tax payables 408 589 Derivatives 55 151 Trade and other payables 880 738 Provisions 368 320 Total non-current liabilities 90 912 89 508 Current liabilities Bank overdrafts 17 17 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2 240 3 987 Income tax payables 1 144 1 583 Derivatives 5 223 5 318 Trade and other payables 21 708 25 981 Provisions 235 269 Total current liabilities 30 566 37 156 Total equity and liabilities 210 720 219 340

Annex 4: Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six-month period ended 30 June Million US dollar 2024 2023 . OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit of the period 3 236 2 655 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 2 741 2 595 Net finance cost/(income) 2 887 3 223 Equity-settled share-based payment expense 315 286 Income tax expense 1 546 1 192 Other non-cash items 339 321 Share of result of associates -241 -105 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital and use of provisions 10 824 10 167 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables -1 154 -1 325 Decrease/(increase) in inventories -325 -228 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables -2 691 -3 062 Pension contributions and use of provisions -251 -192 Cash generated from operations 6 403 5 360 Interest paid -2 001 -2 322 Interest received 303 512 Dividends received 123 43 Income tax paid -2 260 -1 996 Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities 2 568 1 597 . INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets -1 735 -2 107 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and of intangible assets 52 44 Sale/(acquisition) of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed/ acquired of -19 -8 Proceeds from sale/(acquisition) of other assets -29 -18 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities -1 732 -2 089 . FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 5 466 181 Repayments of borrowings -4 342 -26 Dividends paid -2 142 -1 923 Share buyback -838 - Payment of lease liabilities -406 -359 Derivative financial instruments -172 -360 Sale/(acquisition) of non-controlling interests -414 -3 Other financing cash flows -465 -305 Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities -3 313 -2 795 . Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents -2 476 -3 287 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at beginning of year 10 314 9 890 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations -463 191 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of period 7 375 6 794

