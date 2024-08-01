(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital management size is estimated to grow by USD 19.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

21.99%

during the forecast period. Rising global burden of diabetes

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

integration of ai in wearable medical devices. However,

stringent regulatory framework in digital diabetes management

Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, decide Clinical Software GmbH, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glooko Inc., GlucoMe Ltd., Informed Data Systems Inc. And One Drop., Insulet Corp., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., Sharecare Inc., SOCIALDIABETES SL, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and WaveForm Technologies Inc..







Digital Diabetes Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.99% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., DarioHealth Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, decide Clinical Software GmbH, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glooko Inc., GlucoMe Ltd., Informed Data Systems Inc. And One Drop., Insulet Corp., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc., PHC Holdings Corp., Sharecare Inc., SOCIALDIABETES SL, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

The digital diabetes management market is experiencing significant growth due to increased innovation and technological advancements. Manufacturers are designing more compact, light, and ergonomic wearable medical devices using technologies such as system-on-chip (SoC) and chip-scale package (CSP). Devices like the MiniMed 670G system and KTrack Glucose offer advanced features, such as automated insulin delivery and real-time glucose monitoring on a smartwatch. The FreeStyle Libre system by Abbott, a 14-day continuous glucose monitoring system, is another example of technological innovation. The integration of AI into mobile-based diabetic management and the availability of advanced products have revolutionized diabetic monitors. Smart wearable diabetic management systems with wireless technology are becoming increasingly popular. These advancements are expected to drive the growth of the global digital diabetes management market during the forecast period.



Digital diabetes management is a growing market with innovative trends transforming diabetes care solutions. Apps, cloud-based enterprise solutions, and AI technology lead the way. AI and machine learning use algorithms to analyze data from handheld devices, wearable devices, and smart insulin meters for continuous glucose monitoring. Insulin delivery devices like smart insulin pumps, closed-loop pumps, and wearable insulin patches offer automated insulin delivery and dosing algorithms. Data management software and big data analytics help healthcare providers monitor diabetes patients remotely. Obesity management is also a focus with fitness trackers, wearable medical devices, and smartwatches. Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients benefit from exercise guidance, insulin monitoring, and insulin injection guidance. Digital technologies are revolutionizing diabetes care, reducing patient visits, and improving lifestyle patterns.



The digital diabetes management market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the modernization of medical devices. However, stringent medical device regulations in both Europe and the US pose challenges for vendors offering advanced digital diabetes management devices. The US FDA classifies diabetes care management devices as Class II, and failure to comply with these regulations can lead to product recalls, negatively impacting a company's brand reputation. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche experienced a recall of its ACCU-CHEK Flex Link Plus infusion sets due to kinked or bent cannulas, leading to under-delivery of insulin and potential elevation of blood glucose levels. Vendors must undergo rigorous postmarket approvals to ensure compliance with these regulations and maintain patient safety. The regulatory focus on robust surveillance systems, enhanced postmarket regulations, and improved monitoring of devices in Europe and the US can potentially hamper market growth during the forecast period. The digital diabetes management market is growing rapidly as more diabetes patients turn to remote monitoring and digital technologies for managing their condition. Big data analytics and AI technology are key drivers, enabling real-time insulin monitoring, injection guidance, and diabetes prediction. Remote patient monitoring through wearable medical devices like fitness trackers, smartwatches, and activity monitors, as well as handheld devices and smartphone apps, are popular solutions. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and home settings are major segments. Challenges include ensuring accuracy and reliability, integrating with insulin delivery devices like insulin pens and patches, and addressing the needs of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients. Healthcare providers must adapt to these digital solutions to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. Digital technologies like automated insulin delivery and insulin dosing algorithms are revolutionizing diabetes care, while lifestyle patterns and pancreas function analysis are essential for effective management.

1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Home settings 1.3 Diagnostic centers



2.1 Wearable devices 2.2 Hand-held devices



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals-

The hospital segment in digital diabetes management refers to the utilization of digital tools and technologies for diabetes management within healthcare facilities. This segment encompasses mobile applications, online platforms, electronic health records (EHRs), medical devices, and telehealth services. Hospitals employ remote patient monitoring through glucose monitoring devices, enabling continuous blood sugar level tracking and prompt action. Diabetes education and self-management resources are provided via interactive tools, mobile apps, and online courses. EHRs facilitate access to accurate patient data, enhancing care coordination and reducing medical errors. Telehealth services offer remote consultations, saving patients time and money, while medical device integration enables real-time data collection and analysis. Data analytics and decision support systems help healthcare professionals identify trends and insights for personalized treatment plans. By implementing digital solutions, hospitals enhance patient care, expand access to healthcare services, and empower patients to actively manage their diabetes, fueling the growth of the global digital diabetes management market.

Research Analysis

Digital diabetes management refers to the use of technology to help diabetes patients effectively manage their condition. This includes a range of solutions such as apps, cloud-based enterprise solutions, and handheld devices. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used to analyze big data and provide personalized insulin monitoring, diabetes prediction, exercise guidance, and more. Obesity, a common comorbidity in diabetes, can also be addressed through digital solutions that promote healthy lifestyle choices. Remote patient monitoring allows healthcare providers to keep track of patients' glucose levels and other vital signs in real-time, whether in hospitals, diagnostic centers, or home settings. Solutions like smart insulin pens, insulin pumps, patches, and smartwatches are making diabetes management more convenient and efficient for patients. AI technology is also being explored for closed-loop systems that can automatically adjust insulin doses based on real-time glucose readings. The geriatric population, a growing segment of diabetes patients, can particularly benefit from these digital solutions due to their ease of use and ability to improve health outcomes.

Market Research Overview

Digital diabetes management refers to the use of technology and digital health solutions to help diabetes patients effectively manage their condition. This includes a range of offerings such as diabetes care apps, cloud-based enterprise solutions, and handheld devices. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms are increasingly being used to analyze patient data, including glucose levels, lifestyle patterns, and insulin dosing, to provide personalized insulin monitoring, injection guidance, and diabetes prediction. Wearable devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, and continuous glucose monitoring systems are also popular in digital diabetes management. Obesity, a common comorbidity in diabetes, can also be addressed through these solutions. Digital diabetes management caters to both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients in various settings, including hospitals, home settings, and diagnostic centers. Big data analytics and AI technology enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients and offer timely interventions. Insulin delivery devices, such as smart insulin pumps, closed-loop pumps, and smart insulin patches, are also part of the digital diabetes management landscape. Digital technologies are transforming diabetes care, making it more accessible, personalized, and effective.

