Sun Life U.S. Expands Critical Illness Coverage To Include Family Planning Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping up with the ever-changing care landscape, Sun Life U.S. has expanded its critical illness (CI) coverage to include family planning care, behavioral health and a broader range of health conditions and diseases. Supplemental health benefits, which include CI, accident and hospital indemnity insurance, complement core health insurance by providing lump sum payments to people when they encounter a covered condition. Traditionally, CI coverage includes cancer, cardiac arrest or and stroke. The expansion of Sun Life's supplemental health benefits aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to helping people access the care and coverage they need.

"Family planning issues can include complex health concerns that affect a broad range of workers and their families," said David Healy, president of Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "By adding this extremely sought-after benefit to our CI coverage, we can serve our clients and members effectively and compassionately, helping people address their needs without the added concern of financial stress."

In today's workplace, access to fertility benefits are emerging as a key benefit consideration among employees planning a family. Sun Life's Family Care benefit covers typical treatments, such as invitro fertilization, as well as alternative approaches like adoption. The benefit also covers medical issues related to childbirth, including complications during pregnancy and newborn complications.

"Critical illness coverage should grow with the evolving needs of today's workforce," said Bryan Burke, assistant vice president, Product Management and Development, Sun Life U.S. "We see that employees are prioritizing benefits more when they consider jobs, and seeking out specialized coverages that meet their needs. While conditions like cancer or cardiovascular disease are still prevalent and need to be covered, issues like family planning and mental health are of particular interest to employees."

With mental health concerns more prevalent in the U.S. than ever before, additional coverage can help move the needle by encouraging people to seek the care they need, while additional support services can help people see improved results, sooner. Sun Life's CI Mental Health benefit includes access to AbleTo SelfCare, a virtual solution that helps manage mental wellness, including digital tools to help reduce stress and anxiety, and the Health Navigator Help Line, which provides access to personal care advisors who can offer guidance on finding the right physicians or centers of excellence for a particular condition.

This latest expansion of its CI coverage builds on Sun Life's earlier additions, which include COVID-19 (added in 2021) and virtual behavioral health for those diagnosed with cancer. Sun Life supplemental health coverages also provide a wellness benefit to encourage people to get screenings that can help them detect health conditions earlier and get the care they need to achieve better health outcomes.

