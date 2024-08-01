Suvendu Adhikari Demands Reservation In Appointment Of Temporary Workers In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday demanded a reservation system for contractual and temporary employment by the state government.

Speaking on the floor of the House on the ninth day of the ongoing monsoon session, Adhikari said that in a recent notification for the recruitment of contractual and temporary staff for the Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department, there was no reference to reservation.

He demanded that just like regular recruitments, the state should also announce reservation for SC, ST, OBC, and people with physical disability in case of contractual and temporary employment.

Recently, the Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department issued a notification announcing the recruitment of 6,500 contractual staff.

Adhikari alleged that the mandatory 'Model 100 Point Roster', which specifies the percentage of reservation for government jobs, was not followed while issuing the notification.