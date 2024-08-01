100 Days Of The Talking Stick

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rave Reviews for Author Donna Levin's Fifth Novel

- Digby Diehl, Los Angeles TimesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's exactly one hundred days now since the release of author Donna Levin's fifth novel,“The Talking Stick,” and the book is connecting with readers. Called,“A novelist to keep high on your reading list” by the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco-based writer is getting widespread reviews and feedback on the women's fiction story that was released April 23rd.Levin's previous writing and papers have been selected to be part of the Boston University archives on twentieth century authors. Her novels also are part of the“California Fiction” collection in the California State Library.“The Talking Stick” is a contemporary novel about four women who use a talking stick in their support group-a talking stick that may or may not have magical powers. The novel examines memory in a creative way, and the way people revise their memories to align with their personal narratives.Karen Joy Fowler, New York Times bestselling author of The Jane Austen Book Club called the newest book,“A thoroughly engaging, completely entertaining novel by the great Donna Levin.” And fellow New York Times bestselling author Anne Lamott said,“I love Donna Levin's new book, The Talking Stick. It's smart, entertaining, funny and deeply honest.”Meanwhile, on Amazon the book continues to accrue five-star ratings, including a recent reader post of,“A fun book ... I didn't want to put it down... relatable, well-written... Highly recommend!” Another buyer wrote,“This was the first book by Donna Levin that I read and I've since bought a couple of her earlier books because I enjoyed this one so much.” Still another reviewer commented,“The Talking Stick had me hooked from the first few pages... The author does a brilliant job bringing you into the setting and making you feel as if you know or have met each of the women in the story.”Levin is available for media interviews as well as for book clubs, writing groups/conferences, and bookstores, for discussion of the book and more generally of the publishing industry today and how it has changed over the years.Find more about her and“The Talking Stick,” as well as her previous novels, plus links to her social media accounts at or .

