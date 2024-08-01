Hyundai Hope and Gary Rome Hyundai Donate $20,000 to Support Hunger Relief Efforts in Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Food of Western Massachusetts and the Thrive Center and Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College received $10,000 donations to combat food insecurity

HOLYOKE, Mass., Aug. 1, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope

and Gary Rome Hyundai donated a total of $20,000 to two local food banks in Holyoke, Massachusetts to support hunger relief efforts in the community. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a $10,000 donation from Hyundai Hope. The Thrive Center and Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College received $5,000 from Hyundai Hope and an additional $5,000 from Gary Rome Hyundai.

"Our commitment to community well-being is at the heart of Hyundai Hope," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are honored to continue supporting the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Thrive Center and Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College, alongside our generous dealer partner Gary Rome, to help eliminate food insecurity and build a healthier community."

Since 1982, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding their neighbors and leading the community to end hunger. Their independent food pantries, meal sites, and shelters provide food assistance to individuals, families, seniors, children, and people with disabilities so they may lead healthy and meaningful lives. The Food Bank supplies about 1 million meals to more than 100,000 people every month. This donation will help provide the equivalent of 30,000 nutritious meals to those facing food insecurity in Western Massachusetts.

The Thrive Center and Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College (HCC) offer essential support to students experiencing food insecurity, housing insecurity, and other financial challenges. They supply a wide range of necessities at no cost, including food staples and toiletries, as well as baby food, diapers, and wipes for students raising families while pursuing an education. The donation will expand access to these resources, helping students overcome barriers so they can focus on their studies and find success.

"I am grateful for Hyundai and Gary Rome's continued support and unwavering commitment to the Western Massachusetts community," shared Jillian Morgan, director of development, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. "Their generous donation comes at a crucial time when many individuals and families are facing the challenge of hunger. This donation will have an immediate impact, and we are deeply appreciative of their partnership."

"Hyundai Motor America has proven to be an invaluable partner to Holyoke Community College, consistently supporting our Thrive Center and Food Pantry for three consecutive years," said Julie Phillips, director of development, Holyoke Community College. "Their unwavering commitment ensures our students have access to essential resources, directly contributing to their success and well-being. Programs like these are fundamental in empowering our students to overcome challenges and achieve their academic goals."

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit .

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

