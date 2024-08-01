(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Black Hat in Las Vegas, where it will debut its innovative cyber-physical security convergence initiative. Attendees are invited to visit our booth for exclusive demos, including a highlight on our advanced AI Analytics solution .

Unveiling the Future of Cyber-Physical Security

Claro Enterprise Solutions Debuts its Cyber-Physical Initiative at Black Hat 2024

In today's rapidly evolving security landscape, the balance between physical and cyber threat protection is more crucial than ever. Claro Enterprise Solutions is leading the charge for this evolution, leveraging the latest advancements in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to empower security personnel with unparalleled threat detection accuracy, speed and intelligence.

By 2027, 60% of enterprises will converge physical security and cybersecurity under single

organizational leadership, compared with 30% in 2023.1

Our cyber-physical approach is designed to streamline and fortify security measures across both domains. By integrating best-in-class physical and cyber security solutions, organizations can achieve a more cost-efficient and robust security posture. Technical advancements in AI and IoT connectivity enable real-time monitoring and precise threat identification, allowing for swift and effective responses.

Experience Our AI Video Analytics Demo

At Black Hat, Claro Enterprise Solutions will showcase its AI Video Analytics demo, highlighting how AI-infused video solutions can transform physical security management. Our technology offers speed, accuracy and visibility for various use cases, including:



Enhancing access control with face recognition technology



Identifying intruders carrying weapons



Tracking stolen vehicles or traffic violations

Monitoring suspicious behavior patterns:

Utilizing AI to detect and analyze unusual or suspicious behavior patterns that could indicate potential security threats, such as loitering, drone detection or unauthorized access attempts.

Why Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions?

Claro Enterprise Solutions brings extensive expertise in global networks to address the critical need for cyber-physical solutions. Our comprehensive approach includes:



Physical Security: AI Video Analytics that seamlessly integrates with existing video surveillance infrastructures, enabling rapid detection of intruders, weapons, smoke and more.



Cyber Security: Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Zero Trust Endpoint Security, and Security Awareness Training to safeguard networks and reduce the risk of cyber threats.

SOCaaS (Security Operations Center as a Service): With CyberSOC, we provide 24/7 monitoring and incident response. When converged with our AI Video Analytics, this ensures comprehensive protection for your organization against both physical and cyber threats.

Join Our Breakout Session

In addition to our booth, Claro Enterprise Solutions will host a breakout session titled "Utilizing Artificial Intelligence for Physical Security of Cyber Systems" presented by Patrick Verdugo, Director of IoT Product Management. This session will take place on Wednesday, August 7, from 3:50pm-4:10pm at Mandalay Bay K. Attendees will explore the powerful intersection of AI and video analytics in enhancing the physical security of cyber systems. Topics will include best practices, compliance requirements (PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FNRA), and how AI-based video analytics technologies provide proactive and intelligent monitoring capabilities.

Join us at Black Hat Las Vegas to experience firsthand how Claro Enterprise Solutions can elevate your security posture. Visit our booth #1075 for live demos, expert insights, and to learn more about our groundbreaking cyber-physical initiatives and solutions for companies.

ABOUT CLARO ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

Claro Enterprise Solutions is a single-source IT solutions provider backed by global Latin American service provider América Móvil (NYSE: AMX ). Claro Enterprise Solutions' cyber-physical approach to integrated solutions helps growing organizations strengthen security, increase productivity, and optimize performance. Our experts independently identify, implement, and manage technical solutions leveraging innovations in AI, Cloud, IoT and security. Claro Enterprise Solutions has earned a Great Place To Work® CertificationTM and is headquartered outside Miami in Miramar, Florida. Find us online at usclaro .

CONTACT: Alessandra Assenza, [email protected]

SOURCE Claro Enterprise Solutions