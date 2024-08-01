ASTRIK: THE NEW PLANT-BASED PLASTIC DEBUTS ECO CHIC BINS AND BOWLS AT SHOPPE OBJECT THIS SUMMER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The groundbreaking material Astrik – looks like plastic but made from – makes its colorful entrance at New York City's Pier 36

ARCHDALE, NC, US, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everyone wants the bowls that don't break, the compost bins that elevate counter space and the color schemes that make food photos pop. In addition, everyone wants affordable solutions to seriously sustainable practices. If all that seems too far-fetched, think again; it's now possible with Astrik from Bamboozle.Shoppe Object attendees will be the first to see and review Bamboozle's famed bins and stackable mixing bowls now available in Astrik. Developed internally by Bamboozle's founder and a team of engineers, Astrik is a revolutionary material that looks and feels like a high-quality, matte plastic but is made from plants. That means that at the end of its life spent inspiring decades of designer décor, the bowl or bin will be fully biodegradable.To be the first to see Astrik in action, visit Bamboozle's booth at NY Shoppe Object at Pier 36, C317 on August 4-6, 2024."In food, like in the beauty and fashion world, we are seeing accelerated innovation and daily changes in the sustainability movement. What about houseware? What about our kitchens and tables and where we consume our food? After seven years of research and testing, we discovered a revolutionary bioplastic made from plants and ground bamboo. Combining the quality of wood or glass, the affordability and durability of plastic, and the sustainability of raw plants, we developed Astrik. We believe it is the best product for homes today," said Bamboozle President Avi Greenstein.The Bamboozle Compost BinBamboozle is here, like its name hints, to disrupt the way we see things and the to change our habits. That's why Bamboozle's eco-chic bin was created to be so chic that everyone would want to leave it on the counter because it isn't just about function; it's a statement piece. It fits effortlessly into a sleek modern kitchen or a cozy country aesthetic, available in colors that add personal style to any space.A must-have for any home chef passionate about reducing waste, the Bamboozle Compost Bin champions sustainability with every scrap. Now crafted from cutting-edge Astrik material, the new 100% plant-based wonder material, it is the world's only compostable compost bin. When it's time to bid adieu, it gracefully returns to the soil without a trace.After choosing a favorite from all the twelve colors, Bamboozle's bin acts as a reminder and easy way to effortlessly toss the vegetable peels, coffee grounds, and eggshells as one prep meals, knowing you are nourishing the Earth. With a vented and filtered lid designed to catch unpleasant odors while allowing airflow for optimal composting conditions, there's no need to hide it under the counter or freeze scraps between trips to the composter. Best of all, when it's empty, simply pop it in the dishwasher. The Bamboozle Compost Bins made from Astrik will be available Summer 2024.The Bamboozle Mixing BowlsWith the new sustaina-bowls made from plastic, the Bamboozle Mixing Bowls combine functionality, design, and sustainability. Derived from renewable natural starches and ground bamboo, they emit only a fraction of the greenhouse gases compared to traditional materials.With a variety of sizes, these bowls are perfect for any culinary task, from whisking vinaigrettes to mixing cake batter. Designed for daily use, they are durable and lightweight.Features include being microwave safe, textured for easy release of dough and batter, and accessorized with measuring bowls and spoons that fit seamlessly for storage. Fitted silicone lids make storing ingredients and meals effortless.Convenient and eco-conscious, the bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available in colors inspired by stunning landscapes, with a luxurious satin texture, they blend sustainability with elegance.Starting this summer, Bamboozle revolutionizes housewares and kitchens for everyone, from eco-conscious new-gen consumers to traditional bakers and cooks. With Astrik from Bamboozle, there's no compromise. Sustainability meets convenience and design, allowing everyone to cook, serve, and store food in the cleanest materials while enjoying durability and style. The Bamboozle Mixing Bowls made from Astrik will be available Fall 2024.To learn more about Bamboozle and this remarkable new material, visit Bamboozle online and follow on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook.To purchase Bamboozle products, including its compost bin and bowls in Astrik, visit the website BamboozleHome .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Bamboozle and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

