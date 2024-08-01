Aqua-Tots Swim School Gets Ready To Dive Into Roseville, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest international swim school franchise prepares to welcome children four months to 12 years to their first indoor pool in northern California

Roseville, CA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come September, Aqua-Tots Swim School will be opening their first location in northern California, in the growing city of Roseville. Standing at 1850 Douglas Blvd. #210, this 7,500-square-foot facility will serve the families of Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Antelope, Citrus Heights, Lincoln and Orangevale.

For more than 30 years, Aqua-Tots Swim School has been teaching children how to become safe, confident swimmers for life. Motivated by a mission to save lives, the global company uses a parent-approved, world-renowned curriculum to teach tots of all ages and stages how to both survive and thrive in the water.

Aqua-Tots Roseville will offer classes Monday through Saturday at a variety of times convenient for swim families. With 30-minute lessons and options for private, semi-private and small group instruction, classes are designed to enhance understanding and make parents' lives easier.

Franchise Owners John and Cara Garry are looking forward to helping the youth in their community by offering affordable and accessible swim lessons.“Roseville is full of young families and is surrounded by several bodies of water, making swim lessons essential for children's safety here,” Cara said.“We're grateful that we get the opportunity to provide our town with access to quality swim lessons so children can learn how to stay safe around water and parents can receive peace of mind, knowing their child will know what to do if they accidently fall in.”

The new location features a 60-foot-long pool, 14 swim zones, 15 individual changing rooms and two family-sized changing rooms. Parents can relax in the lobby's cozy red armchairs while they watch their children's progress through the expansive glass viewing space.

Families should secure their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. In preparation for the official opening on September 11, this location will be hosting a Sneak Peek, where enrolled families can enjoy free lessons on the same days and times they are registered for during Aqua-Tots Roseville's soft opening, from August 28 to September 10.

After opening, families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. Follow their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

Aqua-Tots Roseville is seeking passionate swim instructors and front desk team members to join their team. Interested candidates apply through Indeed or online at aqua-tots.com/roseville/employment/ .

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, please visit , call (916)-277-9002 or email ... .

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. With more than 160 locations across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations currently in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

###

Attachment

Aqua-Tots Roseville

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226 ...