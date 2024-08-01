عربي


Rottweiler To German Shepherd-7 Dog Breeds Popular In Bengaluru

8/1/2024 10:25:39 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These breeds were chosen for their tolerance to urban conditions, amiable demeanour, and appropriateness for Bangalore's families and people.

Here are seven dog breeds that are popular in Bangalore


Known for their friendly and outgoing nature, Labradors are one of the most popular breeds in Bangalore.


Like Labradors, Golden Retrievers are loved for their gentle temperament and intelligence.


Known for their strength, loyalty, and protective nature, Rottweilers are a common choice for families seeking guard dogs.


Boxers are known for their energetic and playful nature, making them great companions for active families.

Husky

These beautiful, fluffy dogs are adored for their lively and friendly temperament.

Beagle

Their small size, playful nature, and adaptability make Beagles a favourite among city dwellers.


German Shepherds are a common choice because of their loyalty, versatility, and protective instincts.

AsiaNet News

