Manchester Airport podcast returns for third season

New series of 'Manchester: Your Airport, MAN' lifts the lid on the launch of Virgin Atlantic's new route to Las Vegas, takes listeners on a behind-the-scenes tour of Terminal Two and shares tips for families travelling over school summer holidays

Manchester Airport's podcast reached almost 10,000 listeners with its first two series and was nominated for Prolific North Creative Awards

Host Tom Fordyce is an ex-Chief Sports Writer for the BBC and a former host of That Peter Crouch Podcast.

The third series of Manchester Airport's podcast launches today, beginning with a behind the scenes spotlight on the launch of the northern hub's new route to Las Vegas.

Guests in the first episode, which is now available to stream and download, include travel influencers Ryan and Jade, known as Live The Dash.

They talk through goings-on when they travelled to the 'Entertainment Capital of the World' on Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight – including a surprise appearance by airline supremo Sir Richard Branson as a couple renewed their wedding vows.

Other guests include airport Managing Director Chris Woodroofe, who updates on how the airport is shaping up for summer.

Also featuring is Virgin Atlantic's Head of Network John Parton, who explains the work that went into bringing back a direct flight to Vegas from Manchester.

'Manchester: Your Airport, MAN' is fronted by former BBC Chief Sports Writer and That Peter Crouch Podcast host, Tom Fordyce. It was nominated for an award in the 'Audio' category at this year's Prolific North's Creative Awards, having reached thousands of listeners with its first two series.

The first episode of series three is now available to stream through Spotify , Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts , with a further five episodes to follow over the course of this summer.

Upcoming episodes will cover everything from tips for travellers going on their holidays this summer, to exclusive updates on the airport's transformation of Terminal Two and a look at the impact that last month's General Election result will have on the travel and aviation industries in the years to come.

The podcast is a collaboration between Manchester Airport and Manchester-based Crowd Network, one of the UK's fastest growing podcast networks. Crowd are behind hit podcasts and shows such as Geraint Thomas Cycling Club and Joe Marler's Things People Do.

We know from the first two series how much people love to find out more about the fascinating world of airports and aviation. There are so many exciting aspects of our industry and, when combined with the affection people have for Manchester Airport, we hope we are able to provide interesting content to listeners in a format they enjoy.

“We are proud to connect the North, both in terms of the routes we offer to far-flung destinations, but also in terms of being a place that offers something for everyone across the region – wherever they want to go and whatever their reason for travel.

“I hope that shines through in these latest episodes, and I'd like to thank everyone who features in the episodes for their support, as well as Tom and the team at Crowd for working with us on this again.”

Adam Jupp – Communications Director, Manchester Airports Group

“What I love about this podcast is the chance is chat to all the fascinating people who work in and around the airport, and to share their stories with the passengers who travel through Manchester. Each of them has their own tale and their own essential part to play in making the airport what it is. It's been great meeting some new characters, as well as catching up again with some favourite old familiar faces.”

Tom Fordyce – Host, Manchester: Your Airport, MAN

Notes to editors:

About Manchester Airport:

Manchester Airport is the largest UK airport outside London, with around 200 destinations served by more than 50 airlines. More than 28 million passengers travelled through the airport last year.

The airport's long-haul catchment area places around 22 million people within a two-hour drive time; it extends north through the Lake District into Scotland, east across Yorkshire and the North East, south to Birmingham and the Midlands, and west into Merseyside and Wales.

Manchester Airport is owned and operated by MAG, the UK's largest independent airport operator, which also owns and operates London Stansted and East Midlands airports. Last year the group flew more than 61 million passengers to hundreds of destinations.

About Crowd Network:

Crowd Network, based in Manchester, are the fastest-growing podcast network in Europe. Their original titles include Joe Marler's Things People Do, Geraint Thomas Cycling Club and The Secret History. Manchester Airport are joined by the likes of Greenpeace, Red Bull and Chelsea FC Women as brands who have chosen Crowd to help build their audio strategy.