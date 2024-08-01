AVTODOM Group of Companies took part in VK Fest, the most massive cultural event in Russia

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The grand closing of Russia's largest music festival, VK Fest, took place in Luzhniki in Moscow last weekend. AVTODOM Group of Companies took part in this.



VK Fest entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most massive music event. The festival took place in the country's largest cities: Ufa, Krasnoyarsk, Sochi and St. Petersburg, over the course of a month. The most massive music events took place in Luzhniki in Moscow on July 13 and 14. More than 85 thousand people visited the Moscow VK Fest.



AVTODOM OMODA & JAECOO presented the OMODA C5 and JAECOO J8 cars at the festival. Each guest of the event could be acquainted with them. More than 10 thousand people visited the exhibition area in two days. Each visitor received a special coupon for privileges when purchasing these OMODA & JAECOO models at AVTODOM dealerships until the end of July.



OMODA C5 is a dynamic crossover. It has a bright appearance and technologies for maximum comfort of the driver and passengers. Functional design is the basis of the ideology of the model. It is able to amaze with beauty and an unforgettable exterior. It is not surprising that this car attracted everyone's attention at VK Fest. The brand's technological innovations and car characteristics interested the young audience most of all. The older audience (about 30% of guests) asked specific questions about the possibilities of purchasing a car and additional privileges from AVTODOM OMODA & JAECOO.



The luxurious and reliable mid-size crossover JAECOO J8 became the center of attraction for many of those present. The combination of a predatory appearance and brutal character made this car the main object for selfies among those present at the festival.



"Participation in VK Fest allowed us to show two popular car models to a wide audience. These are presented at the dealership center AVTODOM OMODA & JAECOO. Live communication with people is the best opportunity to answer all the questions, present the car, show its advantages. The atmosphere of the festival itself was very consistent with the characters of OMODA C5 and JAECOO J8. This is dynamics, drive, constant movement and striving for the best. We are glad that we took part in the event. This has become a landmark event on a national scale", - Elsa Sapova, Head of Sales Department AVTODOM OMODA & JAECOO, commented.





