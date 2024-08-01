Security Van Heist: 40 Million Rupees Stolen In Dera Ismail Khan
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a daring heist near Kunwari on Tank Road, Dera Ismail Khan, unknown assailants looted a private bank's security van, making off with 40 million rupees. The suspects left the van's crew unharmed but set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene.
The five security personnel identified in the incident are Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Hameed, Inayat, Allah Nawaz, and Muhammad Iqbal. Despite the gravity of the crime, the bank administration has yet to inform the police, and no FIR has been filed so far.
Sources indicate that over 25 individuals were involved in holding the van crew hostage. Police have launched an investigation and are hopeful that further details will emerge soon.
