Cathay's 'One Ticket, One Tree' Returns For Fourth Year

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore : Cathay held the fourth edition of its annual 'One Ticket, One Tree' initiative across Southeast Asia, reaffirming its commitment to support local communities, restore local habitats and drive climate resilience.

From July 25 to 31, 2024, Cathay planted one mangrove tree in Southeast Asia for every flight ticket purchased from Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia during this period.

Speaking on the occasion, Dominic Perret, Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, Cathay, said, "Given the vital role of mangrove forests in supporting local communities and protecting their livelihoods, doing our part to ensure they grow and thrive deeply resonates with us. We are therefore very encouraged by the strong support 'One Ticket, One Tree' has received across Southeast Asia since we started this initiative four years ago - more and more partners are coming on board, and having our cargo agents involved this year is another step towards amplifying our collective efforts."

The airline took into account tickets purchased on cathaypacific and the Cathay mobile app, as well as those booked by corporate clients through Cathay's agents.

Since its launch in 2021, 'One Ticket, One Tree' has gained momentum in Southeast Asia, resulting in the planting of 30,000 mangrove trees. The initiative has seen collaboration from 13 partners.

This year, in addition to flight tickets purchased, Cathay broadened its tree-planting initiative to include cargo shipments across the region. It introduced 'One Tonne, One Tree', where it pledged to plant a mangrove tree for every tonne of cargo booked by Cathay Cargo's agents and shippers in Southeast Asia from July 25 to 31, 2024.