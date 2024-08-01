Fogo De Chão Introduces Sonhadores Wine Inspired By First Generation Gauchos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Sonhadores Cabernet Sauvignon Joins the Brand's Tribute Wine Collection Available at All U.S. Locations

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the art of churrasco, invites guests to experience its newest Cabernet Sauvignon wine, The Sonhadores. Created in collaboration with Cline Family Cellars , The Sonhadores joins the brand's Tribute Wine Collection, honoring long-time Fogo gauchos, Neri Giachini and Jean Boschetti, who have helped to shape the brand over the past 30 years since the brand's introduction from Brazil to the U.S. The Sonhadores is available by the glass and bottle, at all Fogo locations in the U.S., including Puerto Rico.



“As we continue to innovate and elevate dining experiences for our guests, we're honored to introduce another tribute wine in partnership with the talented team at Cline Family Cellars that compliments every dining occasion,” said Barry McGowan, CEO at Fogo.“The Sonhadores is the bookend to our story, honoring the first-generation Gaucho Chefs from Brazil who played a vital role in helping Fogo to grow in the U.S. and make the culinary art of churrasco accessible to new and existing guests alike.”

Sonhadores, meaning“dreamers,” in Portuguese, speaks to Neri and Jean's passionate work in spreading the culinary art of churrasco across North America. Under their leadership, they've built teams and developed leaders at every level of the organization to bring Fogo to where it is today. Both Neri and Jean played a vital role in creating the flavor profile of the wine, with Neri recommending a 2% inclusion of the rare Alicante Bouschet grape to add robust color and flavor to the variety.

Created in partnership with Cline Family Cellar and hand-harvested at night in the Alexander Valley region, the Sonhadores grapes were sourced from two family-owned vineyards, one on the river's edge and the other on the benchlands overlooking the valley. The benchlands fruit provides structure and concentration while the valley floor contributes lush round fruit and richness. The Cline family's journey as Italian immigrants' ties back to Neri and Jean's heritage and the heritage of southern Brazil, making them the ideal partner to create this tribute wine.

The Sonhadores wine pairs well with the fire-roasted proteins included with the signature prix-fixe Full Churrasco Experience at Fogo. The Full Churrasco experience offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bar and include guest favorites like Bone-In Ribeye, Lamb Chops, the house specialty, Picanha -the prime part of the top sirloin. Guests can also pair the Sonhadores wine at Bar Fogo with popular menu items like the Picanha burger, Grilled Beef Tenderloin Skewers, and the Picanha Tartare.

The Sonhadores wine joins Fogo's Tribute Wine Collection which features Chilean red blends Eulila and O'Leão along with an Argentinian Malbec, Jorjão. Inspired by Fogo's founding team members, the Tribute Wine Collection is available for guests to enjoy by the glass or bottle when dining at Fogo, and also available to purchase by the bottle as a take-home option.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit .

