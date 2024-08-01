(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CardioOne is pleased to announce its partnership with Cardiovascular Specialists of New England (CSNE), a new independent cardiology group transitioning from hospital employment and forming in Southern New Hampshire. Dedicated to redefining heart and vascular care, the CSNE team is committed to empowering their community with access to comprehensive, personalized heart solutions from prevention to advanced procedures. Their board-certified cardiologists and practitioners have trained at the world's leading cardiology institutions and offer cutting-edge cardiac diagnostic testing, coronary artery disease intervention, heart valve procedures, vein and vascular intervention, and cardiac rehabilitation.

CardioOne Announces New Partnership with Cardiovascular Specialists of New England

The CardioOne partnership has supercharged the practice's launch efforts, providing the technology, administrative support, and talent needed to bring timely exceptional cardiovascular care to their patients.

This move marks a significant step towards offering more advanced comprehensive cardiology care to the entire Granite State and the communities they serve.

"Starting a new cardiology practice is an exciting and highly anticipated endeavor," said James M. Flynn MD, Cardiovascular Specialists of New England's co-founder. "For close to 20 years, our distinguished cardiologists and I have been committed to providing advanced cardiovascular care to the Granite State community. CardioOne has been an incredible strategic and operational partner as we make this leap towards independence and now, I look forward to continuing this legacy with even greater efficiency and enhanced patient care."

"We are thrilled to support these dedicated physicians at Cardiovascular Specialists of New England (CSNE) through this exciting transition from hospital employment," said Jasen Gundersen

MD, CardioOne's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "We look forward to our partnership with CSNE and are committed to providing our full integrated service platform that supports growth at scale and delivers elevated patient outcomes."

Cardiovascular Specialists of New England will open its doors to patients on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. They will provide advanced cardiovascular services at two locations – Londonderry, New Hampshire and Manchester, New Hampshire and the surrounding areas.

About Cardiovascular Specialists of New England

Cardiovascular Specialists of New England (CSNE) is on a mission to redefine heart health and shift the paradigm, improving and elevating the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions in New Hampshire. We use our advanced skills and technology to assess, diagnose, and treat general and complex cardiovascular conditions, including heart failure, heart valve disease, arrythmia,

and coronary artery disease. For more information, please visit



About CardioOne

Launched in 2023, CardioOne is a cardiology-focused care delivery enablement company that offers technology and administrative support to independent cardiologists moving into the value-based care space. Through its comprehensive technology platform that is uniquely tailored to the specific workflows of cardiologists, CardioOne allows clinicians to focus on delivering high quality patient care while receiving support on the administrative functions within their practices. CardioOne's mission is to ensure that local cardiologists have the necessary tools and support to maintain their independence while also thriving in an increasingly demanding practice environment. For more information, please visit

