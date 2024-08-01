Zelenskyy specifies alteration of tone by wanting Russia at upcoming peace summit

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has embarked on a proactive initiative by proposing that Russia participate in a forthcoming second peace summit aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with French media, Zelenskyy expressed a global consensus, including from within Ukraine itself, that Russia's presence at the summit is crucial for achieving substantial progress towards peace.



The first summit, held in June at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, convened leaders and top officials from numerous countries but notably excluded Russia, a decision criticized by Moscow and noted for China's absence. Zelenskyy now advocates for a change in approach, emphasizing that inviting Russia to the negotiating table is essential at this stage of the peace process.



"The majority of the world now insists on Russia's participation in the second summit; without it, meaningful outcomes are unlikely," Zelenskyy affirmed during a speech in western Ukraine. He underscored that international sentiment overwhelmingly supports Russia's involvement in future negotiations, a stance that Ukraine cannot oppose given global consensus.



President Vladimir Putin of Russia has previously expressed readiness for negotiations but conditioned any ceasefire on what he termed as effective concessions from Kyiv, particularly concerning territories claimed by Moscow. In response, Zelenskyy has put forward a comprehensive ten-point plan that includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, securing the release of prisoners of war, and ensuring economic and energy guarantees for Ukraine's stability.



Zelenskyy's proactive stance marks a significant shift in diplomatic strategy as Ukraine seeks broader international engagement to advance peace negotiations and secure lasting stability in the region

