Japanese Parliamentary Delegation Calls On EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 1 A Japanese parliamentary and business delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of House of Representatives of Japan, met External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi as both countries continue to further strengthen their growing partnership.

"Engaging discussion on enhancing India-Japan partnership in business, investments, education and technology. Expanding contacts in research, and human talent and skill base will advance our cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, the EAM also spoke on the shared imperative of building trusted, resilient and reliable supply chains, especially in the field of digital and critical and emerging technologies.

Earlier this week, during his visit to Tokyo for the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, Jaishankar had emphasised on increase Japanese investments rapidly.

"There are 1,400 Japanese businesses operating in India. We would like to see that number grow. And we have an investment target of 5 trillion yen, that is $42 billion by 2027. In India, I must tell you that Japan has long been associated with economic and technology advancement. It is not just the example of Japanese progress itself, but it is also reflected in the history of our collaboration," the EAM said in his remarks at the Japan National Press Club.

He had highlighted that it is also "very much in Japan's own interest" to accelerate the emergence of resilient and reliable supply chains, as well as transparent and trusted digital collaboration.

The EAM had also mentioned that the full potential of India-Japan relations is still to be realised, especially in the light of the changing global scenario.

"We believe that both Japan and our relationship will be well served through greater utilization of skilled Indian professionals in the Japanese economy," he stated.