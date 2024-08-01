2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival By Fundesign.Tv Wins Gold In A' Event Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced FunDesign as a winner in the Event and Happening Design category for their outstanding work, "2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the festival's design within the event industry, positioning it as a benchmark for innovation and creativity.The 2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival's award-winning design showcases the event's relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By seamlessly blending art, local culture, and public engagement, the festival aligns with the growing demand for immersive, community-driven experiences. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of the design for attendees, the local community, and the broader event industry, emphasizing its utility and innovation.The festival's design stands out for its unique approach to merging natural landscapes with interactive public engagement. By designating Longtan and Qingpu as central hubs, the festival creates a captivating narrative that invites global travelers and locals alike to immerse themselves in Taoyuan's rich history and vibrant Hakka culture. The multidimensional art installations, exhibitions, and performances showcase the festival's ability to revive old-town charm while embracing diversity and fostering community connections.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for FunDesign to continue pushing the boundaries of event design. The award not only validates the festival's innovative approach but also inspires the team to explore new avenues for creativity and community engagement in future projects. By setting a new standard for excellence in the industry, the 2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival has the potential to influence the direction of event design and inspire other designers and organizations to prioritize innovation, cultural sensitivity, and public participation.Team MembersThe 2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival was curated by Carrie Chang, SK Chen, and Ching-Jung Kao. The Qingpu Exhibition Zone featured artists Cheng-Tsung Feng, Steven Harrington, Yu-Yo Pan, Chiung-yi Chung, Chin-Hsiang Hu, Yu-Hao Lee, Chen-Yeh Han, Bing-Hua Tasi (BLND Studio), Walis Hayung, Bo-Chun Lee, and Ning Huang. The Longtan Exhibition Zone showcased works by SK Chen (fundesign), Wan-Wen Huang, Shih-Fu Yu, Jhou-Yu Hsieh, Wen-Tai Chen (Dimension Space), Ying-Chen Su, Yasuaki Onishi, and Yen-Liang Lin, with co-creators including the Department of Art & Design at Yuan-Ze University, Lingtan Street Creativity Hub, Shanglin Community Development Association, Longyuan Temple, Longtan Elementary School, Da Chung Cheng Community Development Association, and Longtan Senior High School.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning 2023 Taoyuan Land Art Festival at:About FunDesignFunDesign is a Taipei-based media platform that has been dedicated to curating design and art exhibitions, fostering artistic creativity, and promoting cross-cultural exchange since 2012. The company offers a wide range of services, including conceptual development, exhibition planning, event production and management, artistic marketing, and media resources integration. With a strong focus on innovation and cultural diversity, FunDesign has established itself as a leading player in the Taiwanese art and design scene.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition granted to designs that exhibit an exceptional level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are celebrated for their visionary approach and remarkable skill in pushing the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is an extraordinary achievement that marks a design as a trailblazer in its field, setting new standards for excellence and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by showcasing the transformative power of good design. By celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement, encouraging the development of innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition's rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive recognition. 