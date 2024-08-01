عربي


Qatar Central Bank Maintains Current Interest Rates

8/1/2024 5:32:33 AM

Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) on Wednesday, July 31, assessed the current monetary requirements of the State of Qatar and decided to maintain the current interest rates for QCB Deposit Rate, QCB Lending Rate, and QCB Repo Rate.

In a post on its X platform, QCB highlighted that it will continue to assess the appropriate monetary policy, taking into account all the factors that may impact financial stability, and will periodically review its monetary policy as needed to address changes in economic requirements.

QCB has maintained the deposit interest rate (QCBDR) at 5.75%, the lending rate from the bank (QCBLR) at 6.25%, and the repurchase rate (QCB Repo Rate) at 6.00%.

The Peninsula

