Finovatefall To Host The Premier Fintech Community In New York

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FinovateFall 2024 invites investors, insurers, directors, and C-level executives from banks, for two days of networking, discussions, and a fintech showcase at the prestigious Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York . Finovate has been serving the fintech fraternity for over 15 years, spotlighting fintech companies from startups to veterans on a robust networking where they can discuss and demo innovative business strategies.

Discover and explore the latest trends, strategies, and innovative offerings as world leaders, top banks, notable investors, and decision-makers of the fintech community share their knowledge and ideas at the FinovateFall 2024 in New York. Over 120 eminent dignitaries will preside as speakers discussing the...

Read More>>

To know more, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN