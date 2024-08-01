Solving The Plastic Waste Crisis Together Eastman

The world has a huge problem - plastic waste. Eastman has a plan, and we're ready to tackle it head on. But it takes all of us working together. Join us in solving the plastic waste crisis.

We use plastic for everything from packaging to products themselves. Plastic is found in all parts of our life, yet there has not been a way to recycle all types of plastic.

As a result, we're left with tons of plastic waste. Plastic waste can be found in our oceans, landfills and the environment. Plastic waste has been a rising problem for years, and there has been little headway to solve this issue.

Until now.

Through decades of development and innovations in renewable technologies, Eastman has found a way to tackle this issue on a large scale. With Eastman's molecular recycling technology, we can break down plastic waste into its most basic form and make new plastic products that are just as strong as before.

These new plastic products require less energy and resources than using raw fossil feedstock. The best part is that we can do it as many times as we want - over and over again without downcycling.

The future is here. Join us to help solve the plastic waste crisis. For more information, visit

