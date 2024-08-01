Gold And Bitcoin Shine As Top Investments In July 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In July 2024, took the lead in the vibrant arena. This precious metal sparkled with a 6.64% monthly increase.



Across the year, the metal climbed by 20.42% and achieved a notable 24.17% over twelve months. These impressive gains originate from futures contracts on the stock exchange, allowing trading at predetermined prices.



Bitcoin followed closely, claiming the second-best investment with a 3.73% increase for the month. Over the year, this celebrated an extraordinary annual rise of 122.77%.



Yet, not all investments saw advances. Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), which represent shares of foreign companies in Brazil, lagged slightly, dipping by 0.19%, though they found overall stability.



The Ibovespa, B3's primary index, increased by 3.02% in July. Nevertheless, it has fallen by 4.87% since the year began.







Concurrently, the U.S. dollar, driven by strict U.S. monetary policies and Brazil's fiscal risks, rose by 1.18% this month.



It closed at R$5.65 on July's final day. The currency has been above R$5 for 125 days since March 28, marking a 16.51% gain in 2024.



Significantly, these movements mirror Brazil's economic policy backdrop. Mid-July, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad declared a R$15.0 billion cut in public spending. This measure aims to reduce the projected fiscal deficit by year's end.



These dynamics highlight the fluctuating nature of investment markets. Strategic decisions can yield substantial returns.



Both global and local economic conditions greatly impact currency values. As investors traverse this intricate landscape, grasping these trends is vital.



Understanding these movements helps make informed decisions that could shape their financial futures.

