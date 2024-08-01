Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Live Broadcasts And Times
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights include Juventude vs. Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil and Vojvodina vs. Ajax in the Europa Leagu .
The day's schedule also features matches from the Leagues Cup and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, among others.
See times and where to watch today's football games live:
Europa League (preliminary phase)
2:30 PM - Maccabi Petah Tikva vs. Braga - GOAT channel
3:00 PM - Vojvodina vs. Ajax - GOAT Channel
Brazilian Under-20 Championship
5:00 PM - Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 - GaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)
Copa do Brasil (round of 16)
7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Sportv and Premiere
Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Cincinnati vs. Querétaro - Apple TV
10:00 PM - Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas - Apple TV
10:00 PM - Toluca vs. Chicago Fire - Apple TV
11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids - Apple TV
