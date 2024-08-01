عربي


Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Live Broadcasts And Times


8/1/2024 3:29:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights include Juventude vs. Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil and Vojvodina vs. Ajax in the Europa Leagu .

The day's schedule also features matches from the Leagues Cup and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, among others.

See times and where to watch today's football games live:
Europa League (preliminary phase)


  • 2:30 PM - Maccabi Petah Tikva vs. Braga - GOAT channel
  • 3:00 PM - Vojvodina vs. Ajax - GOAT Channel

Brazilian Under-20 Championship

  • 5:00 PM - Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 - GaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)

Copa do Brasil (round of 16)

  • 7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Sportv and Premiere

Leagues Cup

  • 9:00 PM - Cincinnati vs. Querétaro - Apple TV
  • 10:00 PM - Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas - Apple TV
  • 10:00 PM - Toluca vs. Chicago Fire - Apple TV
  • 11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids - Apple TV


Where to watch Juventude's game live

  • The Juventude vs. Fluminense game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:00 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Vojvodina game in the Europa League?

  • The Vojvodina vs. Ajax game will be broadcast live on the GOAT Channel at 3:00 PM.

What time is the Atlético-MG Under-20 game?

  • The Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 game will be broadcast live on GaloTV
  • Atlético (YouTube) at 5:00 PM.

Which football games are airing live today?
Globo

  • No games will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, August 1.

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, August 1.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, August 1.

Band

  • No games will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, August 1.

Which games are airing live on pay TV?
Sportv

  • 7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Copa do Brasil

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Copa do Brasil

Where to watch and which games are airing live and online today?
Apple TV

  • 9:00 PM - Cincinnati vs. Querétaro - Leagues Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas - Leagues Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Toluca vs. Chicago Fire - Leagues Cup
  • 11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids - Leagues Cup

GaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)

  • 5:00 PM - Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 - Brazilian Under-20 Championship

The Rio Times

