Thursday’S Soccer Matches: Live Broadcasts And Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include Juventude vs. Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil and Vojvodina vs. Ajax in the Europa Leagu .



The day's schedule also features matches from the Leagues Cup and the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, among others.



See times and where to watch today's football games live:

Europa League (preliminary phase)







2:30 PM - Maccabi Petah Tikva vs. Braga - GOAT

3:00 PM - Vojvodina vs. Ajax - GOAT Channel





5:00 PM - Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 - GaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)





7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Sportv and Premiere







9:00 PM - Cincinnati vs. Querétaro - Apple TV



10:00 PM - Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas - Apple TV



10:00 PM - Toluca vs. Chicago Fire - Apple TV

11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids - Apple TV





The Juventude vs. Fluminense game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 7:00 PM.





The Vojvodina vs. Ajax game will be broadcast live on the GOAT Channel at 3:00 PM.







The Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 game will be broadcast live on GaloTV

Atlético (YouTube) at 5:00 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo this Thursday, August 1.





No games will be broadcast on SBT this Thursday, August 1.





No games will be broadcast on Record this Thursday, August 1.





No games will be broadcast on Band this Thursday, August 1.





7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Copa do Brasil





7:00 PM - Juventude vs. Fluminense - Copa do Brasil







9:00 PM - Cincinnati vs. Querétaro - Leagues Cup



10:00 PM - Real Salt Lake vs. Atlas - Leagues Cup



10:00 PM - Toluca vs. Chicago Fire - Leagues Cup

11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids - Leagues Cup





5:00 PM - Atlético-MG Under-20 vs. Bahia Under-20 - Brazilian Under-20 Championship



Brazilian Under-20 ChampionshipCopa do Brasil (round of 16)Leagues CupWhere to watch Juventude's game liveWhich channel will broadcast the Vojvodina game in the Europa League?What time is the Atlético-MG Under-20 game?Which football games are airing live today?GloboSBTRecordBandWhich games are airing live on pay TV?SportvPremiereWhere to watch and which games are airing live and online today?Apple TVGaloTV | Atlético (YouTube)