Cancervax Adds Key Members To Its Research Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Jonathan Lakey will serve as Chief Scientific Advisor and Dr. Adam Grant will serve as Principal Scientist

Santa Barbara, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Barbara, CA, August 1, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of breakthrough cancer drugs that will use the body's immune system to fight cancer, today announced that the Company has added two key members to its cancer research team. Dr. Jonathan Lakey will serve as Chief Scientific Advisor and Dr. Adam Grant will serve as Principal Scientist.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of these two distinguished scientists to the CancerVax team,” said Byron Elton, CancerVax CEO.

“Jonathan Lakey, PhD, steps into the role of Chief Scientific Advisor. Dr. Lakey brings extensive experience in biomedical engineering and experimental surgery, with a notable focus on diabetes and stem cell research. His leadership and scientific acumen will be instrumental as we advance our mission to develop revolutionary cancer treatments.”

“Adam Grant, PhD, joins us as Principal Scientist. Dr. Grant graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in bioinformatics and obtained a PhD in cancer biology from the University of Arizona. Dr. Grant was the inventor of a software patent that improves neoantigen detection. This patent has been licensed to improve CAR-T cell detection of cancer cells. During his professional career, Dr. Grant has been heavily involved in the immunotherapy space, striving to identify cancer patients who will benefit from combination therapy of anti-pd-1 inhibition and Treg reduction through CCR4 inhibition. His expertise will be invaluable in fostering a collaborative and innovative research environment.”

Mr. Elton concluded,“We are confident that the addition of these two distinguished scientists will significantly enhance our efforts to create better ways to treat cancer.”

About Us

CancerVax, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company creating a better way to treat cancer. Working with a team of world class cancer researchers and practicing oncologists at UCLA, we are developing a breakthrough Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will leverage the body's immune system to detect, mark, and destroy only cancer cells. We have created our first cancer drug candidate – a single-disease specific immunotherapy targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot – a better way to treat cancer. To learn more, please visit

