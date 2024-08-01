New 100 Kw Pilot Solar Power Plant Launched On Boyukshor Lake
Nazrin Abdul
The inauguration of a 100 kW solar power plant on Lake Boyukshor
marked a significant milestone in the "Knowledge Exchange and
Technical Assistance for Floating Solar Panel Systems" project, a
collaborative effort between the Ministry of energy and the Asian
Development bank (ADB), Azernews reports.
During the ceremony, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State
Agency for renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy,
highlighted Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to reducing carbon
emissions and addressing climate change. He emphasised the
country's ambitious renewable energy initiatives under President
Ilham Aliyev's leadership. Notably, the commissioning of the
Garadag Solar Power Station has led to a remarkable eightfold
increase in solar energy production over the past six months.
The newly launched floating solar power plant is projected to
generate over 160,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, with
95 kW of capacity installed on water and 5 kW on land. This
pioneering project not only demonstrates the potential of
integrating solar technology with water bodies but also serves as a
catalyst for attracting private investment. Discussions are already
underway regarding its expansion.
Candice McDeigan, Head of the ADB's Permanent Representation in
Azerbaijan, underscored the importance of the project. "ADB's
technical support for floating solar energy projects in Azerbaijan
is a key component of our regional initiative. The launch of this
innovative facility, just ahead of COP29, highlights its role in
increasing green energy sources in Azerbaijan, optimising the dual
use of water and solar resources, diversifying the energy sector,
and reducing emissions."
Additionally, the project includes plans for training programs
focused on the operation and maintenance of the solar power plant,
further enhancing local expertise and sustainability.
