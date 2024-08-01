United, Delta Airlines Cancels Flights To Israeli Amid Tensions In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- United and Delta Airlines canceled flights to Tel Aviv this week amid rising tensions in the region, the companies announced separately on Wednesday.

United will suspend all service to Tel Aviv until further notice, a United spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill, citing "security reasons" for the decision.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on resuming service with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," he added.

Delta will also suspend service through this Friday, August 2nd, due to ongoing conflict in the region, adding that it will continuously monitor the evolving security environment and assessing operations based on security guidance.

The cancelations come amid rising concerns of all-out war as Iran and its proxies vow to punish Israel for the apparent assassination of top Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, bringing the two countries closer to an all-out war in the Middle East. (end)

asj













