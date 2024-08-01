Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Benin On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Thursday a congratulatory cable to the President of Benin Patrice Talon on the occasion of his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President everlasting and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (pick up previous) ahm

