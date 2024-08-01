Fleishmanhillard Hires Shameek Bose As Responsible Business And Global Impact Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ST. LOUIS - Shameek Bose has joined FleishmanHillard as the agency's first global lead of responsible business and impact, bringing two decades of experience working in sustainability and ESG.



In the newly created role, Bose will advise companies on evolving their business models to meet the demands of stakeholders, including consumers, regulators, employees, and shareholders.



Bose has spent roughly 20 years advising companies on sustainability, social impact, the future of work, and responsible AI.



Prior to FleishmanHillard, Bose worked at Accenture, where he helped C-suites and boards develop governance for sustainability and ESG goals. He also spent seven years as a global leadership fellow and lead for business engagement at the World Economic Forum.



“FleishmanHillard is guiding clients through the complexities of responsible growth, minimizing risk, and achieving sustainability goals,” said J.J. Carter, global COO and president, Americas.“Bose brings extensive experience in helping businesses scale while making a positive impact,

