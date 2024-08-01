Rewards Up For Grabs With DSMG This Back To School Season

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai-UAE, 31 July 2024: Dubai Shopping Mall Group (DSMG) is thrilled to announce the return of its Back to School promotion, offering shoppers the chance to win incredible prizes as they prepare for the new academic year. The promotion, running from 5th August to 28th August 2024, aims to make the back-to-school season more exciting by turning everyday shopping into opportunities to win big.

Customers spending AED 200 or more at any of the participating malls will have the opportunity to scan the QR code instore to automatically enter the draw to win one of 20 fantastic prizes of AED 5,000 each-totaling a whopping AED 100,000.

With every purchase, whether it's a new backpack, stylish outfits, or the latest gadgets, shoppers inch closer to winning big prizes. Multiple entries allowed for every AED 200 spent.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said:”As the school year begins, we're doubling down on our commitment to the community. Our Back-to-School campaign is more than just a promotion - it's a chance to make a real difference in the lives of students and parents, with cash prizes that can help them achieve their goals.'

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group Back to School promotion this year include Al Bustan Center,Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Mall, Al Qouz Mall, Arabian Centre, Avenue Mall, Bay Avenue, Central Mall, Century Mall, Crown Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Mall, Marhaba Mall,Mudon Community Center, Serena Marketplace, Shorooq Community Center, Silicon Central Mall, Times Square Center,

Town Mall, Villanova Community Center