Grenada Pays Homage To CARICOM

ST GEORGE'S, Guyana – Grenada honoured the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) by renaming the True-Blue Roundabout on the Maurice Bishop Highway in St George's, Grenada, the CARICOM Roundabout.

The renaming ceremony which took place on 28 July 2024, preceded the 47th Regular Meeting of the of heads of from 28-30 July in Grenada.

Host prime and chairman of CARICOM, Dickon Mitchell stated that the site would serve as a constant reminder that CARICOM is an integral part of Grenada's identity, as anyone visiting or departing the country by air must pass through the CARICOM Roundabout.

“We have chosen the site because we wish to make it clear that the Caribbean Community is integral to Grenada's identity and that Grenada is an integral part of the Caribbean Community,” prime minister Mitchell stated.

The prime minister acknowledged CARICOM's role in shaping the country's history. He highlighted the Regional Security System , which was first deployed in Grenada to restore law and order and democracy in October 1983, CARICOM's support in the aftermath of hurricane Ivan and the recent regional solidarity, following the destruction of hurricane Beryl.

“This is a fitting tribute to our brothers and sisters in CARICOM... We could do no more than to simply say to you our solidarity and our commitment to CARICOM is deepened. It is strengthened and will remain unwavering,” the Grenadian prime minister said.

In her remarks, secretary-general Barnett praised the CARICOM Roundabout as a symbol of“resilience, unity, and collaboration.”

“As we unveil the new name, we pay tribute to the founding fathers and past leaders of our Community, and Grenada, whose collective wisdom and determination have fueled our integration journey to our joint fiftieth anniversaries,” the secretary-general added.

CARICOM Roundabout will raise awareness and deepen appreciation for the work of the Community, inspiring current and future generations to take an active role in furthering the vision of an integrated, inclusive, and resilient Caribbean Community for all.

On crime and violence

We, CARICOM heads of government are deeply concerned by the levels of crime and violence in the region, fueled in part, by firearms and ammunition trafficking, transnational criminal networks, and a deterioration of social structures. We are also particularly concerned about the impact of crime and violence on young people and children.

We reiterate our commitment to ongoing urgent action to protect the citizens of the Region and to the safety, security and preservation of public interest in dealing with crime and violence, including through the sharing of information and the strengthening of legislation in respect of firearms offences, violent crime and bail. We further recognize the value of restorative justice, social and cultural interventions and intolerance of corruption, in achieving long- term social change.

We commit to the strengthening and increased use of existing regional mechanisms and institutions to address crime and security, including the CARICOM IMPACS Regional Intelligence Fusion Centre and the urgent exploration of new approaches to combatting high levels of criminality.

CARICOM recognises the importance of the April 2023 Regional Symposium on Crime and Security as a Public Health Issue hosted by Trinidad and Tobago and welcomes the offer by Barbados to host a second Symposium before the end of 2024.

Ongoing regional and national collaboration are critical to addressing the multifaceted challenges to crime and violence which threaten modern Caribbean society. We call on all CARICOM citizens to be part of the solution by reporting crimes and by refusing to support criminal activity, recognising that crime and violence affects us all.

