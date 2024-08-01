No Strategic Spillover In The Middle East
The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran early Wednesday followed by the targeted assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr prompted headlines warning of wider conflict in the Middle East.
The price of oil rose by US$3. Gold had traded somewhat higher prior to the killing of Haniyeh, but did not move on the news. The muted market reaction is appropriate.
Although Iran will fulminate over the killing of a Hamas leader visiting Tehran for the inauguration of its new president, the Shiite Regime in Tehran will not risk important assets to avenge a Sunni troublemaker.
China's relaxed view of the situation is worth highlighting. The Observer (guancha), a private news website that often reflects government views, interviewed Professor Fan Hongda of the Shanghai International Studies University.
