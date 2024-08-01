Redefine Depin And Gaming With Alliance Games

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Berlin, Germany, 31st July 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Blockchain gaming is an over 100 billion dollar that is projected to grow to over 600 billion by 2030. Compared to traditional gaming, blockchain games give back the ownership of game assets to gamers and enable new modes of player engagement in the process of game development through and on-chain governance. However, balancing game experience and decentralization creates significant challenges for builders in the space due to the limitations of current blockchain performances. To address this issue, Alliance Games introduces the Depin network for games, offering a decentralized Web3 gaming infrastructure platform that provides server hosting and data storage services for blockchain-based games.

The impossible triangle for blockchain games

Right now, blockchain games struggle to balance decentralization, user experience and game play. On one hand, fully on-chain games are highly decentralized, yet they are limited by the technical design of the underlying blockchains in terms of cost and speed. There are limited game modes that can be supported fully on-chain and that it is expensive for players if every action they perform happens on-chain. On the other hand, there are blockchain games that are just adapted from traditional Web 2 games by tokenizing game assets – Web 2.5 games. In the case of Web 2.5 games, almost nothing is on-chain apart from tokens & NFTs. Game studios still have full control over the game servers and player data. If they decide to shut down the services, users would still be left with nothing but the on-chain assets that they can use nowhere else.

Alliance Games pioneers chain-agnostic DePin solution for gaming

DePin, which stands for decentralized physical infrastructure network, uses crypto as the incentive layer to efficiently coordinate the setup and operations of physical infrastructure like storage, compute, wireless and so on. Alliance Games solves the impossible triangle of blockchain gaming by providing the decentralized infrastructure for game hosting and data services. By plugging into Alliance Games network, games could run on decentralized servers maintained by permissionless nodes. They could also backup user data across the decentralized network, which could be recovered by users.



Decentralized public cloud hosting



Alliance Games provides a decentralized public cloud hosting service that is open for everyone to participate in by hosting nodes. This service utilizes common decentralized finance (DeFi) features such as staking and slashing to ensure network integrity and security



Auto Payment System on-chain: Payments within the network are handled automatically through blockchain technology, ensuring seamless and transparent transactions. This system facilitates the distribution of rewards to node operators and the collection of fees, streamlining the financial operations of the hosting service. Security: We offer a secure, verifiable proof of the session outcome that can be verified on any blockchain/smart contract.



Decentralized data storage



Alliance Games' decentralized data storage service offers a robust and secure solution for storing game data on a permissionless network. Participants can host storage nodes, contributing to a distributed network that eliminates single points of failure and enhances data redundancy. Blockchains are scarce resources in terms of storing data, it is expensive to use and slow to query. Therefore, Alliance Games complements blockchain game development by providing an easy-to-use decentralized storage for game & player data. For example, the Chain of Alliance game will first use the decentralized storage network for dApp images.



Modular Technical Design Our infrastructure is designed to support any type of session-based logic, including both Web2 and Web3 games. Our modular approach allows for seamless wrapping of game sessions, catering to the specific needs of different gaming paradigms. Web3 games can benefit from verifiable proofs for blockchain rewards, ensuring transparency and trust. Meanwhile, Web2 games can have their outcomes recorded in a centralized database, providing the reliability they require. Our SDKs are versatile and can offer a wide range of functionalities to meet diverse development needs.

Build by gamers, for gamers

Alliance Games is founded by Simon and Dennis, who are also builders of popular on-chain game Chain of Alliance . Building blockchain games since 2018, Simon and Dennis have deep understanding of the pain points of builders in the space. Compared with generalized hosting and storage solutions, Alliance Games is specifically designed for game development and live game operations. As the flagship game on Alliance Games, Chain of Alliance will be the first game to launch on the decentralized hosting and data storage network, making it a“never off-line” game for players. Chain of Alliance is a turn-based, party-builder RPG, designed to be a great game first, utilizing the advantages of Web3 to empower the players. The game is currently live and there are exciting quests ready for players to create and conquer the fantasy world.

Alliance Games is backed by the best in both the world of gaming and crypto; backers include Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, Overwolf.