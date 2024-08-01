AMPUTATION FREE WORLD

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National Vascular Day is celebrated on the 6th August 2024 across the country. This year, the Vascular Society of India is organizing a walkathon across 34 cities on the 4th of August 2024 (Sunday) to raise awareness about vascular diseases and the need to prevent amputation.



We are all aware that India has become the capital of the world to the extent that every 5th/6th individual is diabetic in India. Another worrisome statistic is that every 30 seconds an amputation is being done. Almost 85-90% of all amputations start with a foot ulcer. Foot ulcer is the most common reason for hospitalization in a patient who has diabetes mellitus. Hence, in this article, just highlighted the implications of diabetes on peripheral vascular disease (Arterial disease involving the lower limbs), and the need to detect them and treat them appropriately on time to prevent amputations.



The presence of narrowing or blockages in the blood vessels of the leg strongly correlates with the presence of blockages in the heart which is why we state “Foot is the Index of the Heart”. The ease of identifying vascular disease in the legs helps to prevent major complications associated with heart attack and stroke. The need for highlighting peripheral arterial disease in diabetics is to reduce the poor quality of life associated with diabetic foot ulcers and the mortality associated with major amputations.



In the diabetic population, next to neuropathy (involvement of the nerves), vascular disease is an important causative factor for foot ulcers. Any foot ulcer beyond 4 weeks of non-healing needs an urgent vascular assessment. A simple clinical examination of foot pulses is often sufficient in the majority of patients. Patients need further vascular evaluation and imaging in the absence of foot pulses. When macrovascular disease is detected, it can be addressed by either angioplasty (balloon dilatation of the blood vessel) or bypass surgery depending on the patient profile.



80% of amputations in diabetic start with an ulcer in the foot. It could be prevented by simple measures like



1. Inspecting your foot every day.

2. Avoiding barefoot walking.

3. Using appropriate footwear.

One of the main reasons why India is the Diabetic capital of the world is - we have forgotten the importance of physical activity in our day-to-day lives. This has led to an alarming increase in the prevalence of diabetes and non-communicable diseases in the rural population as well.



Join the Walkathon 2.0: Stride Towards a Limb-Saving Future



Let's work towards better Vascular Health and a Brighter, Healthier Future. Every step brings us closer!

The Vascular Society of India invites you to Walkathon 2.0 on 4th August, a dynamic event advocating vascular health and preventing amputations. Just like last year, we walk united across 34 cities in India, raising awareness for a future free from amputations.

To conclude, the key messages for any diabetic are:

1. Strict blood sugar control

2. Good foot care and appropriate footwear

3. Engaging in a physically active lifestyle (WHO recommends 10,000 steps of walking every day)

4. Annual assessment of the heart, eye, kidney, and foot

5. Prompt evaluation by a specialist when there is a change in the sensation of the foot, infection, or appearance of an ulcer/blackish discoloration of the toes.

Dr. ARUNAGIRI VIRUTHAGIRI

M.S, DNB (General Surgery), M.Ch (Vascular Surgery), IMGSS Fellowship (Birmingham, UK)

HOD, Senior Consultant- Vascular and Endovascular Surgery

Kauvery Hospital, Trichy

