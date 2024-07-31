Tesla issues recall for more than 1.8M cars in US over hood problem

(MENAFN) Tesla is issuing a recall for over 1.8 million in the United States due to a software glitch that may fail to detect if the hood is unlatched, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday. This defect poses a significant safety risk, as an unlatched hood can fully open while the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver's view and significantly increasing the likelihood of a crash, the NHTSA explained in a statement.



The recall affects approximately 1,849,638 vehicles, highlighting the extensive scope of the issue. This large-scale recall reflects Tesla's proactive approach to addressing the potential safety hazard posed by the software flaw. The NHTSA's involvement underscores the seriousness of the problem and the need for immediate corrective action to ensure the safety of Tesla drivers and other road users.



In response to the recall announcement, Tesla's stock experienced a notable decline, dropping more than 4.2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange by 12:45 p.m. EDT. This decline in stock price reflects investor concerns about the potential financial and reputational impact of such a significant recall. The market reaction highlights the challenges automakers face in maintaining consumer confidence and shareholder value amid safety and regulatory issues.

