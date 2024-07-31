CanvasRebel Interviews Digital Marketing Coach Ujwal Sharma

(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) CanvasRebel, a platform dedicated to showcasing the stories of artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs, has released an exclusive interview with Ujwal Sharma, the founder and CEO of Uzi World Digital, one of India's fastest-growing digital marketing and PR solutions firms.



In this candid conversation, Sharma shares insights into his entrepreneurial journey, which began at the age of 16. He discusses the founding of Uzi World Digital in August 2019 and its rapid rise to prominence, marked by winning the India Digital Enabler Awards 2020 for best use of social media.



Sharma's expertise spans a wide range of digital marketing disciplines, including social media marketing, public relations, advertising, and search engine optimization. His company specializes in helping entrepreneurs, celebrities, and businesses enhance their online presence and increase sales through digital PR and online advertising.



The interview also delves into Sharma's other venture, Empire Weekly, an international award-winning Internet news publishing company launched in October 2021. Empire Weekly's success is highlighted by its recognition as a Media Partner for CloudFest 2022 and its win as Startup of the Year in the media industry at the 10th Globee® Annual 2022 CEO World Awards®.



Sharma's achievements have not gone unnoticed. He has been recognized with several prestigious accolades, including the India 500 CEO Awards 2022 and The Indian Achievers' Award 2020, cementing his status as one of the most influential CEOs in India.



In the interview, Sharma also shares the resources that have shaped his entrepreneurial philosophy, citing books like "Crush It!" by Gary Vaynerchuk, "DOTCOM Secrets" by Russell Brunson, and "Lost and Founder" by Rand Fishkin as significant influences.



This feature is part of CanvasRebel's mission to create a space for artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs to learn from their peers through the power of storytelling. By sharing Sharma's story, CanvasRebel continues its commitment to highlighting diverse perspectives and insights from successful individuals across various industries.





