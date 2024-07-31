A Look At Brazil’S Thriving Employment Scene In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first half of 2024, Brazil's job impressively created 1.3 million formal jobs. This surge signals robust economic vitality.



The General Registry of Employed and Unemployed Individuals (Caged) shared this update, noting that June alone saw 201,705 new jobs.



These stemmed from 2.071 million hires and 1.87 million layoffs, significantly outperforming the previous June's 157,198 new positions.



Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who began his term in January 2024, Brazil's workforce under formal contracts grew by 2.7 million. The nation now boasts 46.8 million formal employment positions.



During this announcement, Labor and Employment Minister Luiz Marinho called for lowering the Selic rate, currently 10.50% annually.







He argued that this cut would further spur job creation. Marinho emphasized the mismatch between central bank policies and the actual economic needs.



Marinho also announced a target to create 2 million new jobs by the end of 2024. He stressed the critical role of interest rates in achieving this objective.



Job growth was robust across all major economic sectors and extended to 26 states, with the exception of Rio Grande do Sul. Floods there caused the sole downturn, disrupting businesses and jobs.



Leading job growth, the service sector added 716,909 positions, making up 55.1% of total new jobs. Industries, construction, commerce, and agriculture also saw notable increases.



This job expansion reflects the dynamic strategies of Brazil's new administration and highlights the impact of monetary policy on employment and economic progress.



As Brazil adapts to these changes, the global community observes, learning valuable lessons about integrating economic policy with real-world demands.

