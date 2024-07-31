Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Tehran - Iranian State TV
TEHRAN, July 31 (KUNA) -- Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Palestinian resistence movement Hamas, was killed in his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran, Iranian state TV reported Wednesday.
"Haniyeh and one of his companions were matryred today dawn when their residence in Tehran was targeted," the TV added.
It said investigation was underway to know causes of the attack and results would be announced later. (end)
