Man Killed In Morning Shelling Of Kherson Suburbs
Date
7/31/2024 1:09:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the suburbs of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson this morning, killing a man and injuring a woman.
Kherson regional governor Roman Mrochko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]. A 68-year-old man suffered fatal injuries. Rescue workers retrieved his body from the rubble. A 73-year-old woman suffered a concussion, blast and closed-head injuries. Medics treated her at the scene," the post reads.
