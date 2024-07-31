Man Killed In Morning Shelling Of Kherson Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the suburbs of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson this morning, killing a man and injuring a woman.

Kherson regional governor Roman Mrochko said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the Russian shelled the suburbs of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left [of the Dnipro River]. A 68-year-old man suffered fatal injuries. Rescue workers retrieved his body from the rubble. A 73-year-old woman suffered a concussion, blast and closed-head injuries. Medics treated her at the scene," the post reads.

Enemy carries out one of most massive drone attacks on Ukraine since invasion